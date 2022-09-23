'Richest cricket board': BCCI trolled by fans as hair dryer being used to dry Nagpur pitch

Hair dryer being used to dry Nagpur pitch

The second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur was delayed as the outfield was wet and the match was constantly delayed again and again. While some fans were disappointed, others brutally trolled BCCI as an image went viral of a hairdryer being used to dry the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Nitin Menon spoke to Murali Karthik and provided the get-go to the match with the contest being reduced to 8 overs per side.

"Although the conditions are not perfect, the toss will be at 9:15pm IST, start at 9:30pm. Eight overs per side, two overs of the powerplay and a bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs" said the umpires.

READ| IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: How Sub Air system could have helped start the match on time despite rain

In the meantime, during the live broadcast, various images and videos went viral on social media, and many players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) utilised the opportunity to catch up with each other.

Another image that went crazy viral was a hairdryer being used to dry the pitch.

Check how fans reacted:

Fans in stadium who had paid for a 20 overs match #INDvsAUST20I pic.twitter.com/74aCoxXEyR — J (@jaynildave) September 23, 2022

Have some shame @BCCI ! What use of that money when you don't have proper drainage system, where does all the money go?

this match is cancelled this is just covered up job.#INDvsAUST20I pic.twitter.com/gpmkbUkmiL — SAMSONITe (@thesuperroyal) September 23, 2022

Even in revised conditions, the match will go ahead with just 8 overs per side, and there won't be any penalty to either side for a slow over-rate.