Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Richest cricket board': BCCI trolled by fans as hair dryer being used to dry Nagpur pitch

Fans on Twitter were disappointed after IND vs AUS 2nd T20I got delayed and some even trolled BCCI after an image of hair dryer being used went viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

'Richest cricket board': BCCI trolled by fans as hair dryer being used to dry Nagpur pitch
Hair dryer being used to dry Nagpur pitch

The second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur was delayed as the outfield was wet and the match was constantly delayed again and again. While some fans were disappointed, others brutally trolled BCCI as an image went viral of a hairdryer being used to dry the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. 

Umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Nitin Menon spoke to Murali Karthik and provided the get-go to the match with the contest being reduced to 8 overs per side. 

"Although the conditions are not perfect, the toss will be at 9:15pm IST, start at 9:30pm. Eight overs per side, two overs of the powerplay and a bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs" said the umpires. 

READ| IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: How Sub Air system could have helped start the match on time despite rain

In the meantime, during the live broadcast, various images and videos went viral on social media, and many players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) utilised the opportunity to catch up with each other. 

Another image that went crazy viral was a hairdryer being used to dry the pitch.

Check how fans reacted:

Even in revised conditions, the match will go ahead with just 8 overs per side, and there won't be any penalty to either side for a slow over-rate. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.