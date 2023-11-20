Headlines

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

PM Modi holds Rohit, Kohli's hands after World Cup final loss, pics go viral

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Top run-scorers in World Cup finals

Best fielders of ICC World Cup 2023

Most dismissals by wicket-keeper in single edition of ODI World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BCCI has announced Team India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the captain of the team. While Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. The series will start from November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

Other matches will be played in Thiruvananthapuram (November 26), Guwahati (November 28), Raipur (December 1), and Bengaluru (December 3). Check out the complete squad below: 

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

READ | Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Delhi police adds playful twist to cricket fever ahead of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final

Delhi Air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 310

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE