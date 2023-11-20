IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

BCCI has announced Team India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the captain of the team. While Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. The series will start from November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

Other matches will be played in Thiruvananthapuram (November 26), Guwahati (November 28), Raipur (December 1), and Bengaluru (December 3). Check out the complete squad below:

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

