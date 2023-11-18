Headlines

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

World Cup 2023: Most spiritual Indian cricketers

Players to get out on duck in World Cup finals

8 popular anime series for beginners to watch

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

The WC 2023 final between India vs Australia will start at 2 pm at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IND vs AUS final: The preparations for the Cricket World Cup 2023 final are in full swing. The WC 2023 final between India vs Australia will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (November 19).

Before this, the drone show and rehearsal for the World Cup Final closing ceremony was held on Saturday. A video of the drone show also surfaced on the internet. Apart from this, the rehearsals for the mid-inning break show were held today. Check out the video here:

 

The closing ceremony of the World Cup will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar for free, and the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Just after the toss around 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, there will be a vertical show above the Narendra Modi Stadium from the Suryakiran aerobic team.

Moreover, the innings break will have a musical show featuring Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi. The 1st innings drinks break will also have a performance by Aditya Gadhvi. 

READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Global diversity, local taste: How Ubuy caters to culturally diverse shopper needs

SA vs AUS ODI World Cup Semi-final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva calls social media 'a crowded place', says 'it has become very...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE