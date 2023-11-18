Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

The WC 2023 final between India vs Australia will start at 2 pm at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

IND vs AUS final: The preparations for the Cricket World Cup 2023 final are in full swing. The WC 2023 final between India vs Australia will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (November 19).

Before this, the drone show and rehearsal for the World Cup Final closing ceremony was held on Saturday. A video of the drone show also surfaced on the internet. Apart from this, the rehearsals for the mid-inning break show were held today. Check out the video here:

WATCH | Glimpse of drone show at Narendra Modi Stadium in AhmedabadWorldcupfinal2023 CWCFinalpic.twitter.com/gywJUMotwe — Amar Deep (@sabchanga_si) November 18, 2023

Drone Show Rehearsal before the night of the Epic Final At Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedebad pic.twitter.com/npFPF7MmtT — Devanshu Maheshwari (@beingdevanshu19) November 18, 2023

The closing ceremony of the World Cup will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar for free, and the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Just after the toss around 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, there will be a vertical show above the Narendra Modi Stadium from the Suryakiran aerobic team.

Moreover, the innings break will have a musical show featuring Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi. The 1st innings drinks break will also have a performance by Aditya Gadhvi.

READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral