IND vs AUS: Jai Shri Ram chants for Mohammed Shami, skipper Rohit Sharma breaks silence

India retained the BGT by defeating Australia in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. The visitors staged a superb comeback in the Third Test and won it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday (March 13) said that he was completely unaware of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants for fast bowler Mohammed Shami during the fourth Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad.

The fourth and final Test ended in a draw and during the match the people present at the stadium cheered loudly for the Indian team.

 “I am absolutely unaware of Jai Shri Ram chants for Shami. I just heard it for the first time. I don’t know what has happened there,” Rohit was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, India created history on Monday by becoming the first team to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy four consecutive times. India retained the BGT by defeating Australia in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. The visitors staged a superb comeback in the Third Test and won it.

Rohit Sharma expressed happiness over Team India’s performance in the four-match Test series.

"It was fantastic. Right from the word go. It was exciting, all the Test matches there was something in it for everyone to watch. We understand the importance of the series and definitely understand the importance of the opposition. After playing good cricket for 40-odd days, we stand here with a result we are quite happy with,” Rohit said.

 “There were challenges thrown up but we responded to them. With the result 2-1, the first two Tests, we knew how important it was to start the series. I think the Delhi Test match was something I'm really proud of because we were very much behind the game and to comeback from the situation that we did shows a lot of character and a lot of fight," he added.

