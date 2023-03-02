Search icon
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Steve Smith’s stunning catch ends Pujara’s inning, leaves netizens in awestruck.

Rohit Sharma and co. failed miserably in both innings against Australia in the 3rd Test of the Border Gavaskar trophy meanwhile, Steve Smith who was leading Australia in absence of Pat Cummins had everything working in his way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma and co. failed miserably in both innings against Australia in the 3rd Test of the Border Gavaskar trophy meanwhile, Steve Smith who was leading Australia in absence of Pat Cummins had everything working in his way. He might not have done wonders with his bat in the first inning and got dismissed at the mere score of 26 but put on an amazing display of leadership throughout the match.

In the second inning when Team India was collapsing like a deck of cards, it felt for a moment that Chetteshwar Pujara will take the host to a respectable total but Steve Smith burned down the hopes of Indian fans with a stunning catch at the leg slip and dismissed Pujara at the score of 59. 

Pujara’s patience was somehow taking India forward but wickets falling from the other end at regular intervals put India on the back foot. A Nathon Lyon full-length delivery which Pujara flicked on his leg side ended his inning. Netizens were flabbergasted by Smith’s sensational reflex and were seen praising his captaincy on social media.

 

 

Australia put an 88-run lead in front of the host, Whereas Indian batter’s struggle persisted in the second inning and the whole team succumbed at the score of 163. Nathan Lyon seemed to be out on the hunt as he completed his 23rd 5-wicket haul and registered his second-best bowling figures by taking 8 wickets and conceding only 64 runs.

Aussies need 76 runs to win the third Test and will come out to bat on Friday with 10 wickets in hand.    

