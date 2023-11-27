IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia.

The third T20 match of the five-game series between India and Australia is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, at 7:00 pm IST in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. India leads the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 2 wickets in a chase of 209 runs and the second match by 44 runs. Chasing an imposing 236, Australia was restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs, another attacking display shown by Indian bowlers.

Hence, the third game has become more important for the visitors to stay alive in the series. India can win the series in the third game itself, while it is a must-win match for Australia.

Match Details

Series: Australia tour of India, 2023

Match: India and Australia 3rd T20

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav(C), Travis Head, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis(VC)

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan(C), Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi(VC)