IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Dominant all-round performance guides India to 44-runs win over Australia, lead series 2-0

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan each scored fifties, leading India to a commanding 44-run victory over Australia at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This win gives India a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue entered the match with momentum from their thrilling two-wicket win in the first match of the series in Vizag.

After being asked to bat first, India's top order made history by becoming the first Indian trio to all score fifty-plus runs in a T20I match. Jaiswal, Kishan, and Gaikwad all reached half-centuries against Australia, giving India a fantastic start in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jaiswal was particularly aggressive in the powerplay, reaching his fifty in just 24 deliveries. He set a new record for the most runs scored by an Indian player in the powerplay during a T20I match.

Jaiswal was dismissed after scoring 53 runs off 25 deliveries, contributing to India's total of 77 runs in the powerplay. His innings was filled with impressive shots, including nine fours and two sixes against Australia.

Following Jaiswal's departure, Kishan seamlessly took over the game. Together with Gaikwad, they formed a vital partnership of 87 runs. Kishan's exceptional performance led him to achieve his seventh T20I fifty. The left-handed wicket-keeping batter showcased his skills by scoring 52 runs off 32 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes. Unfortunately, his innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis.

Rinku maintained an unbeaten streak, scoring an impressive 31 runs off only nine deliveries. He showcased his power by smashing four boundaries and two sixes. As a result, India concluded the first innings with a commendable score of 235 for 4 on the scoreboard, marking their fifth-highest score in T20Is.

Australia's opening batsmen, Steve Smith and Matthew Short, made a strong start, taking on the bowling attack of Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. However, Ravi Bishnoi quickly turned the game around by dismissing Short and Josh Inglis.

Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, the all-rounders, injected some hope into Australia's chances with their powerful hitting. They formed a rapid 81-run partnership, bringing Australia back into contention.

Unfortunately, the Indian spinners regained control with their disciplined bowling, pushing the required run-rate to over 14. The pressure eventually paid off as Bishnoi claimed his third wicket of the evening, dismissing David in the 14th over. David had scored 37 runs off 22 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Mukesh Kumar also joined in, preventing Stoinis from reaching a well-deserved half-century and effectively breaking Australia's momentum in their pursuit of 236 runs. Stoinis departed after scoring a quick 45 off 25 balls, hitting two boundaries and four maximums.

Captain Matthew Wade launched a late attack for Australia, but it was too little, too late. They finished with 191 for 9 on the scoreboard, losing the match by 44 runs.