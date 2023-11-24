IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rinku Singh's match-winning six off last ball against Australia will not count, here's why

In a thrilling conclusion to the match, Rinku Singh emerged as the hero when he smashed the ball for a maximum over long on, with just one run required off the last ball.

The World Cup concluded last Sunday, bringing heartbreak for the Indian team. However, the excitement continued in the shortest format of the game as India's first T20I against Australia unfolded in a thrilling finish at Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The Aussies set a formidable score of 208/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Josh Inglis' brilliant knock of 110 off just 50 balls. Despite this, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan showcased their brilliance with half-century knocks, bringing the hosts tantalizingly close to victory.

Unfortunately, their departure from the crease gave the Aussies a renewed sense of hope, and a nail-biting penultimate over from Nathan Ellis, where he conceded only 6 runs, added to the excitement, keeping the match on a knife's edge until the very end.

The equation was still in India's favor, with the team needing 7 runs off the last over. Surprisingly, Rinku Singh managed to hit a four off the first ball from Sean Abbott, reducing the required runs to just 3 off 5 balls. However, Singh couldn't connect with the second ball as Abbott adjusted his length. Despite this, Singh was able to snatch a single due to a fumble by Matthew Wade, the wicketkeeper.

The tension was palpable as only 2 runs were required off 4 balls. Axar Patel, determined to secure victory for his team, swung his bat at a length delivery. However, his connection with the ball was not ideal, resulting in a top edge. With composure and precision, Abbott seized the opportunity and effortlessly caught the ball over his shoulder, dismissing Axar from the field. This turn of events brought spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the crease.

On the third ball, Bishnoi attempted a hook shot but failed to make contact with the ball entirely. Sensing an opportunity, Rinku, the fielder, was alert and immediately sprinted towards the ball as Abbott released it. Despite Bishnoi's misfortune, Rinku's quick thinking allowed the batter to regain the strike, albeit at the cost of Bishnoi being run out at the other end.

In a thrilling conclusion to the match, Rinku Singh emerged as the hero when he smashed the ball for a maximum over long on, with just one run required off the last ball. However, the elation was short-lived as the six runs were not counted. Moments later, the third umpire confirmed that Abbott had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. This meant that the match was already won by India before the delivery could even reach Rinku Singh. Consequently, his impressive hit down the ground for a six was not included in India's total or his personal scoresheet, as it occurred after the match had already been decided.

