IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's intervention, check details

Headlines

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims to stay home from Jan 20-25; BJP hits back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

10 symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

AI imagines popular fictional characters skiing 

Popular characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who left show midway

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's intervention, check details

The wait for India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan continues with just four days to go for the first match in Mohali.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst the anticipation surrounding India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, the cricketing world eagerly awaits clarity on the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma dilemma. With just four days left for the first match in Mohali, reports suggest that the key figure in resolving this quandary may be none other than BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

While earlier expectations hinted at a squad announcement on Friday, no official updates have been reported from the BCCI. The delay is speculated to be linked to the conundrum surrounding the inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, particularly in view of the T20 World Cup 2024. Both seasoned cricketers have been absent from T20I cricket for a considerable period, leading to a significant decision-making process within the cricketing board.

Insiders reveal that external factors, such as promotional endeavors by the ICC featuring Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have added to the complexities of the situation. A former BCCI official, speaking on anonymity to PTI, emphasized the external pressures faced by the board and suggested that Jay Shah's role in empowering Ajit Agarkar's committee would be pivotal.

Addressing the flexibility issues, the administrator stated, 'It will be on Jay how much he can empower Agarkar's committee. As of now, you need to accommodate both or drop both. The sensible thing would be to include both for Afghanistan and not make any promise for World T20 until the IPL performance is monitored.'

According to PTI, Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had traveled to South Africa during the second Test to discuss matters with the two veterans, who have expressed their availability. However, the intricate web of external factors has made the decision-making process more complex, ultimately leading to the possibility that Jay Shah may need to intervene and make the final call.

As per the latest update, Agarkar has returned to India, and the squad announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. Despite the anticipation, the BCCI has not provided any official communication on the matter. The cricketing fraternity eagerly awaits the resolution of the Kohli-Rohit Sharma puzzle as the clock ticks down to the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Bangladesh Elections: Opposition BNP comes down heavily on Commonwealth Secretary General’s call ahead of today's voting

Meet actress who got married 5 times, still remained alone, died in poverty, her last rites were...

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE