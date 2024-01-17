IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

Before the thrilling finale, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh showcased their exceptional batting skills, forming a remarkable partnership of 190 runs.

The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru was an exhilarating match that required not one, but two Super Overs to determine the winner. Both teams found themselves tied at 212 runs, leading to the first Super Over. The excitement continued as the Super Over also ended in a tie, resulting in yet another Super Over. Ultimately, the Rohit Sharma-led side emerged victorious.

Before the thrilling finale, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh showcased their exceptional batting skills, forming a remarkable partnership of 190 runs. Their outstanding performance helped India achieve a massive total of 212 for 4 on the challenging Bengaluru pitch. Rohit displayed his brilliance by scoring an unbeaten 121 off 69 balls, while Rinku contributed an impressive 69 not out off 39 deliveries. This remarkable feat was achieved after India won the toss and chose to bat.

Afghanistan responded admirably, managing to match India's score, thanks to Gulbadin Naib's valiant effort of 55 runs off just 23 balls.