Cricket

Cricket

'If somebody is...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from India-England Test series

Kohli made the choice to sit out the first two Tests, citing personal reasons as stated by the BCCI.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Edited by

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, has expressed his support for Indian batting sensation, Virat Kohli, in his decision to take a personal leave during the ongoing five-Test series against England. Shah believes that Kohli, who has been playing for a remarkable 15 years, is well within his rights to request time off.

Kohli made the choice to sit out the first two Tests, citing personal reasons as stated by the BCCI. Speculation has been rife that the 35-year-old and his wife, Anushka Sharma, are expecting their second child, which may have influenced the former Indian captain's decision to withdraw from the remaining three matches.

Prior to India's upcoming third Test against England in Rajkot, Shah stated, as quoted by India Today:

"If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years, then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players. We will talk about Virat later."

This is the first time that Kohli will miss an entire Test series since making his debut in the format back in 2011.

Jay Shah has officially confirmed Rohit Sharma as the captain for the T20 World Cup 2024, expressing full confidence in his ability to lead the team to victory and bring the coveted trophy home. This announcement was made by Shah during the prestigious event held to rename the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium as the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

"At this point in time, Rohit is an all-format captain. It is a collective decision, and the selectors are fully aligned on the matter. Hardik Pandya will retain his position as vice-captain for the T20 World Cup.

"I have not made any comments about the 2023 World Cup, in which we lost the final in Ahmedabad. However, I can assure you that India will clinch the T20 World Cup in Barbados on June 29 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy."

The Men in Blue entered the 2023 World Cup as the undeniable frontrunners. With an impressive record of ten consecutive victories, they confidently advanced to the final held in Ahmedabad. However, to the dismay of the home crowd, Australia emerged victorious, defeating the hosts by six wickets and securing their sixth World Cup title.

