'Play some domestic matches': Fans react to Shubman Gill's batting failure in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Gill, came to the crease after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal but struggled to find his rhythm.

Shubman Gill suffered a quick dismissal in the first innings of Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. The Indian No. 3 batsman fell victim to a delivery from England's fast bowler Mark Wood in the sixth over of the match.

Gill, came to the crease after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal but struggled to find his rhythm. He faced a tough challenge from James Anderson and Mark Wood, who consistently tested him with the new ball. Gill failed to open his account and looked uncomfortable throughout his brief stay at the crease.

Despite surviving a close LBW call due to a faint inside edge, Gill's luck ran out when he was deceived by a fullish delivery from Wood. The ball nipped back in after pitching, narrowly missing the off-stump and leaving Gill completely bamboozled.

Anticipating Wood's next delivery to swing back in, Gill was caught off guard when the ball seamed away at a rapid pace. With a tentative movement, he awkwardly poked at the ball with stiff hands, resulting in an outside edge. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made an easy catch behind the stumps.

Fans were infuriated by the batter's subpar technique, with numerous individuals insisting that he be returned to domestic competition in order to enhance his performance in red-ball cricket.

Gill needs to improve his technique against moving ball and need to play some domestic matches #INDvENG — Gamma (@gammatweetz) February 15, 2024

Gill is not a Test Player. Just scored hundred in 15 innings and sealed his spot for another 15 innings. #INDvENG — Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) February 15, 2024

Gill made it look like he was facing new ball in lord's with overcast conditions — Goutham (@eduthuomgoutham) February 15, 2024

Pathetic technique for Indian test team I seriously have questions on Gill especially eventhough he scored century I have question on his footwork this is not white ball cricket — RAJ (@Rajprabhu33) February 15, 2024

Gill struggles with playing both inswing and outswing deliveries, as well as facing spin on challenging surfaces, it is crucial to consider his overall performance in the 25 test matches he has played, where he has maintained an average of 30. — (@The4Gautam) February 15, 2024

The Men in Blue had won a crucial toss and were eager to score heavily on the traditionally batting-friendly Rajkot surface. However, their hopes were dashed as they got off to a terrible start, with India already struggling even before the inexperienced middle order could make an impact.

After Shubman Gill's departure, Rajat Patidar also fell victim to a soft dismissal against Tom Hartley in his very first over. In response to these setbacks, local player Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to the No. 5 position, joining captain Rohit Sharma in the middle.

Also Read| Mukesh Kumar released from squad for 3rd Test against England, BCCI reveals reason