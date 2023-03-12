Search icon
ICC WTC Points Table: Where India, Sri Lanka stand in race for World Test Championship final spot?

Australia has accumulated 68.52 of their possible World Test Championship (WTC) points, securing their position at the top of the WTC team standings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Australia secured their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final with a remarkable 9-wicket triumph over India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday (March 3). 

Although Australia had been leading the standings for the majority of the cycle, their spot in the WTC final was still uncertain after they suffered consecutive losses in the first two Tests in India. However, they bounced back with an impressive performance in the third Test, which secured their place in the final.

Australia has accumulated 68.52 of their possible World Test Championship (WTC) points, securing their position at the top of the WTC team standings, regardless of the outcome of their ongoing series against India. However, the question of who will join them in the summit clash remains open, as Sri Lanka and India both vying for a spot. 

India can secure their spot with a win, but a draw or loss in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test could give Sri Lanka an opportunity to surpass them. However, this would only be possible if Sri Lanka manages to achieve an unlikely 2-0 series win against New Zealand. It's important to note that Sri Lanka's victory over New Zealand would be insignificant if India performs well in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka's PCT (percentage of points earned) currently stands at 53.33. If Sri Lanka wins the series opener, their PCT will rise to 57.58.

A win would see India's PCT soar to 62.5, while a loss would result in a significant drop to 56.9. In the event of a draw, India's PCT would stand at 58.7. The pressure is on, and India must rise to the occasion to secure their place in the WTC final.

READ| WTC final scenario: Can India qualify if they draw 4th Test vs AUS and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in 1st Test?

