ICC World Test Championship final likely to start from THIS date

File Photo

The ICC World Test Championship summit clash of the 2021-23 cycle is expected to take place from June 8 to 12, according to reports. Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to confirm the official dates, the match is anticipated to be held from June 8 to 12 at the iconic Oval in London. This highly-anticipated event promises to be an exciting showdown between the two top-ranked teams in the world.

It is widely understood that the apex cricket council has allocated a reserve day in the event of inclement weather. The championship is expected to follow a similar format as the 2018-21 edition, where a draw or tie will result in both teams being crowned joint winners.

The previous cycle's summit clash was held at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, however, according to a Times of India report, the fixture will be played at the Oval this time. Notably, no team has yet secured a place in the finals, as Australia, India, and Sri Lanka are all in contention.

Following their dominating wins against England, West Indies, and South Africa, the Aussies have comfortably secured their place atop the ICC World Test Championship standings with 75.56 percentage points.

India is also riding high on the back of a Test series win against Bangladesh, which concluded in December last year. Their next red-ball assignment comes against fierce rivals Australia, which is a crucial one for both heavyweights.

The two will lock horns in a four-match Test series scheduled to commence on February 9 on Indian soil. A series sweep by the home side would essentially mean that team India will have secured their place in the 2021-23 summit clash of the WTC.

If India wins the Test series by a 1-0, 2-0, or 2-1 margin, or draws with a 2-2 score, then one of the Test matches between Sri Lanka and New Zealand must end in a draw for India to qualify for the World Test Championship Finals in 2023.

However, if India ends the Test series with a result of 0-0, 0-1, 0-2, 0-3, 1-1, 1-2, or 1-3, then they will need to rely heavily on the results of other teams in the upcoming series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, as well as South Africa and West Indies.

