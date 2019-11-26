ICC Test rankings: Mayank Agarwal breaks into top 10, Virat Kohli 3 points behind top-ranked Steve Smith

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has reached the top 10 for the first time in the ICC Test rankings. India captain Virat Kohli’s commanding century in Kolkata has helped him bridge the gap with top-ranked Steve Smith from 25 to three points.

Marnus Labuschagne and Bradley-John Watling also achieved career-best positions with their epic knocks.

Catch up on all the latest updates from the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings here:https://t.co/0F1Ogu5Fwg — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

Apart from Labuschagne, the other Australian batsmen include opener David Warner (up six places to 17th), Joe Burns (up 11 places to 62nd) and Matthew Wade (up four places to 70th). As for Pakistan, Shan Masood (up seven places to 57th) among batsmen.

Top 10 batsmen:

Rank Player Team Points 1 Steve Smith Australia 931 2 Virat Kohli India 928 3 Kane Williamson New Zealand 877 4 Cheteshwar Pujara India 791 5 Ajinkya Rahane India 759 6 Henry Nicholls New Zealand 744 7 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 723 8 Tom Latham New Zealand 707 9 Ben Stokes England 704! 10 Mayank Agarwal India 700*!

Among bowlers, Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are at career-high points tallies after victory over Bangladesh.

Neil Wagner breaks into the top five Josh Hazlewood returns to the top 10 R Ashwin progresses in the rankings Updated @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/to2xXUIssc pic.twitter.com/VspDMmFiUS — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

Ishant has 716 points but is in 17th place, way behind his career-best seventh-place achieved in July 2011.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim too gained four slots to reach 26th position while Liton Das is up eight slots to 78th position.

As for all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are in the top five on second and fifth spot. Jadeja has 406 points while Ashwin has 308 points.