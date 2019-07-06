'I don’t know when I will retire': MS Dhoni breaks silence and dismisses reports

World Cup 2019: After speculations of retirement making the rounds, former Indian captain MS Dhoni broke his silence and dismissed the reports.

While clearing the air on his retirement, Dhoni also took a jibe at his critics. He said that a lot of people wanted him to retire before India’s next World Cup game against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman faced criticism for his approach in India’s last few World Cup games. Former India cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also said that Dhoni’s ‘lack of intent’ in the match against England costed us a loss.

Despite the criticism, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma along with India’s team management continue to back Dhoni.

Ahead of India’s final group stage match against Sri Lanka, Dhoni said, “I don’t know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow’s game,” according to ABP News.

The speculations about Dhoni’s retirement came after a PTI report stated that India’s match against SL at the World Cup could be MS Dhoni’s last.

“You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Dhoni has scored 223 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 93 in World Cup 2019 so far.