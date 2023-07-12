Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

'Humare pass fast bowlers ki line...': Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting take on India's pace attack for West Indies tour

For the Test series in West Indies, India has decided to rest senior pacer Mohammed Shami, while Jasprit Bumrah remains unfit and Umesh Yadav has been dropped.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, acknowledged the team's struggles in assembling a formidable pace bowling attack due to several fast bowlers being sidelined with injuries. In light of this predicament, Sharma stated that they have no choice but to carefully manage the available resources by rotating them accordingly.

For the Test series in West Indies, India has decided to rest senior pacer Mohammed Shami, while Jasprit Bumrah remains unfit and Umesh Yadav has been dropped. In the absence of these key players, the pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj, who will be accompanied by Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, and Mukesh Kumar.

During a press conference prior to the first Test in Dominica, Rohit Sharma was asked about his thoughts on India's experienced bowling attack for the red-ball series. He responded, "Fast bowlers have claimed a lot of wickets here (in West Indies). People get injured, and we have to rotate players, unfortunately. Hamare pass fast bowlers ki line nahi lagi hui hain (we don’t have a line of fast bowlers)." 

Sharma exuded confidence in the chosen bowlers, highlighting the wealth of experience possessed by Jaydev Unadkat and the unwavering performances delivered by Mukesh Kumar in domestic cricket. Additionally, Sharma emphasized the significance of managing the players' workload and keeping an eye on the forthcoming World Cup. He articulated: "This will always be a challenge for Indian cricket because we play a lot. We have to give players enough breaks because we want them to be fresh."

With the first Test scheduled to begin in Dominica on July 12th, India will heavily depend on their experienced batsmen, namely Sharma and Kohli, to deliver exceptional performances. As the team grapples with the obstacles presented by injuries and player rotations, the objective is to cultivate a formidable bowling lineup and establish a winning combination for the forthcoming matches.

