How will India vs England 5th Test match affect World Test Championship points table?

Team India players during national anthem ahead of Edgbaston Test

The highly anticipated contest in Edgbaston is underway as India face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year. Team India currently have a 2-1 lead in the series, and the Men in Blue will be eyeing a first Test series win on English soil since 2007.

But England look like a rejuvenated side ever since new head coach Brendon McCullum took charge. The Test series between India and England is one of the only two series, apart from The Ashes, comprising of five Tests in the second World Test Championship cycle.

According to the current standings of the World Test Championship Points table, India are in third place, with 77 points having played 11 matches in the ongoing WTC cycle.

READ| 'Is Virat Kohli still the problem?' Netizens troll Indian management after side-lining R Ashwin

The Men in Blue have a win percentage of 58.33 per cent, from 4 Test series, wherein they've won 6 games, and lost three, while two matches ended in a draw.

World Test Championship #WTC Points table

Australia solidifies their position on top and, they are still undefeated in this cycle. A poor performance from Srilanka, they showed no application and played careless most of the time in the match.#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/vzAFoZsi8x — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) July 1, 2022

Talking about England, the Three Lions are in seventh place, with 52 points from four series. Ben Stokes' side has a win percentage of 28.89, as they have only won for Test matches in the current World Test Championship cycle, while they've lost seven and four games ended all-square.

If England win the fifth Test in Edgbaston, they would still need to whitewash South Africa, and beat Pakistan, but that too will take their win percentage to just over 50, which may not be enough for them to remain in contention to qualify for the latter stages of the World Test Championship.

READ| IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah-led India to bat first, Cheteshwar Pujara to open, no place for R Ashwin

Team India being in third place, have a lot easier road ahead. They still have seven Tests remaining to play, including the Edgbaston Test, so a win against the Three Lions will consolidate India's position in third place in the World Test Championship points tally.

They will also have to take as many wins from the four-Test games against Australia at home and two away at Bangladesh