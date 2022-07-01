'Is Virat Kohli still the problem?' Netizens troll Indian management after side-lining R Ashwin

R Ashwin, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format for India, was not part of the whole series.

Captains changed, head coach, changed, but one thing that remained constant in the gap of nine months between India and England's 4th and 5th game is R Ashwin being sidelined.

The Indian playing XI was announced at the toss by the skipper Jasprit Bumrah and talking about the team he said, "Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder".

Soon after, netizens took to Twitter to question why Ashwin, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format for India, was not part of the whole series. Some even went on to ask if it was still Virat Kohli's fault to keep the spinner away from the game.

Still no Ashwin. Kohli should be sacked. Oh wait….. — Aditya Joshipura (@adityajoshipura) July 1, 2022

Again @ashwinravi99 Is Not Playing Why ??? — Nikita Malviya (@NikitaMalviya04) July 1, 2022

Jadeja ahead of Ashwin & this what balanced the XI.!Hope those who were reporting those ego problem between Ashwin & Kohli will understand it.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) July 1, 2022

Where are those ashwin merchants now ??they spread their agendas only against Kohli. Now no one is bitching single word about Bumrah for benching ashwin#INDvsENG #KingKohli — VK18 (@AK_Virat_U1) July 1, 2022

BHAI ASHWIN KO KHILADO EK BAAR KYA PROBLEM HAI TUMHE — aditya (@lordyogimort) July 1, 2022

Talking about the clash, England won the toss and opted to field first. The Men in Blue already have a 2-1 lead and this game will be the finale of the Test series.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c).