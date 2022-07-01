Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Is Virat Kohli still the problem?' Netizens troll Indian management after side-lining R Ashwin

R Ashwin, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format for India, was not part of the whole series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Captains changed, head coach, changed, but one thing that remained constant in the gap of nine months between India and England's 4th and 5th game is R Ashwin being sidelined.

READ | Why did R Ashwin say he 'can never aspire to be Virat Kohli'?

The Indian playing XI was announced at the toss by the skipper Jasprit Bumrah and talking about the team he said, "Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder".

Soon after, netizens took to Twitter to question why Ashwin, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format for India, was not part of the whole series. Some even went on to ask if it was still Virat Kohli's fault to keep the spinner away from the game.

Talking about the clash, England won the toss and opted to field first. The Men in Blue already have a 2-1 lead and this game will be the finale of the Test series. 

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c).

