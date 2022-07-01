IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah-led India to bat first, Cheteshwar Pujara to open, no place for R Ashwin

India vs England

The fifth Test between England and India is surely like the grand finale as while the host will be looking to draw the series, India will be looking to claim victory. Now clashing in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England won the toss and opted to field first.

While England had announced their squad the previous day, India was reeling with Covid-19 issues and waited for the toss.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was named as the skipper for the final game, said "It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this".

Talking about the squad, the team is going in with four bowlers - Bumrah, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder. The side has yet again kept R Ashwin in the sideline - the same as what had happened the last four games.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

Talking about the game, India already have a 2-1 lead and this game will see the fate of Indian cricket change.