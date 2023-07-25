Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Harmanpreet Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women's cricket team captain, has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incidents occurred during the third match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

The 34-year-old cricketer admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

The first incident occurred specifically when Kaur expressed frustration after her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat after she was adjudged caught at slip-off spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's innings.

