Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

10 benefits of exercise for men

8 times major films of Bollywood superstars clashed at box office

7 possible reasons for late periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

Business

Virat Kohli earned Rs 175 crore from IPL in 16 years, this player may earn Rs 6300 crore in just a year, here's how

French football star Kylian Mbappe, who plays for PSG, can earn Rs 6300 crore in one year if he agrees to play for Saudi Arabia's football club Al Hilal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

French football star Kylian Mbappe became a hugely popular name after scoring a hat-trick goal in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022. Mbappe is currently playing with the French club PSG and now he is grabbing headlines for receiving a big offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. If Mbappe accepts the offer, he will become the most expensive football player in the history of the game. On the other hand, star India batter Virat Kohli is the highest earning Indian player now. Last year, Kohli earned around Rs 277 crore. He plays with the IPL team RCB and he was paid Rs 15 crore from the franchise to play in IPL 2023. Kohli has earned Rs 173 crore from the Indian Premier League so far in about 16 years.

Mbappe can earn Rs 6300 crore in one year if he agrees to play for Saudi Arabia's football club Al Hilal. According to a BBC report, Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain not to extend his contract and that’s why he did not even go to Japan in the pre-season tour with PSG. (Instagram)

Al Hilal Club is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. It is to be noted that legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is already playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nasser. Argentine star Lionel Messi has also left Europe and reached America to play for Inter Miami.

Mbappe ranked third in the list of highest-grossing athletes in 2022 and according to Forbes, his earnings were around Rs 980 crore. Cristiano Ronaldo stood first with an earning of Rs 1112 crore while Lionel Messi stood second with Rs 1063 crore. Virat Kohli is not even in the top-50 highest-earning athletes.

 

Mukesh Ambani buys new 'bomb-proof' Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India's safest

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

This is India's tallest building, it's not Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, Anil Ambani's Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania's JK House

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar's latest flip-flop hurt BJP's 2024 poll prospects?

MORE