Virat Kohli earned Rs 175 crore from IPL in 16 years, this player may earn Rs 6300 crore in just a year, here's how

French football star Kylian Mbappe, who plays for PSG, can earn Rs 6300 crore in one year if he agrees to play for Saudi Arabia's football club Al Hilal.

French football star Kylian Mbappe became a hugely popular name after scoring a hat-trick goal in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022. Mbappe is currently playing with the French club PSG and now he is grabbing headlines for receiving a big offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. If Mbappe accepts the offer, he will become the most expensive football player in the history of the game. On the other hand, star India batter Virat Kohli is the highest earning Indian player now. Last year, Kohli earned around Rs 277 crore. He plays with the IPL team RCB and he was paid Rs 15 crore from the franchise to play in IPL 2023. Kohli has earned Rs 173 crore from the Indian Premier League so far in about 16 years.

Mbappe can earn Rs 6300 crore in one year if he agrees to play for Saudi Arabia's football club Al Hilal. According to a BBC report, Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain not to extend his contract and that’s why he did not even go to Japan in the pre-season tour with PSG. (Instagram)

Al Hilal Club is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. It is to be noted that legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is already playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nasser. Argentine star Lionel Messi has also left Europe and reached America to play for Inter Miami.

Mbappe ranked third in the list of highest-grossing athletes in 2022 and according to Forbes, his earnings were around Rs 980 crore. Cristiano Ronaldo stood first with an earning of Rs 1112 crore while Lionel Messi stood second with Rs 1063 crore. Virat Kohli is not even in the top-50 highest-earning athletes.