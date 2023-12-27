Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

Cricket

Hardik Pandya may miss Afghanistan T20I series, eyes timely recovery for IPL

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will most likely miss the T20I series against Afghanistan but will be ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from an ankle injury.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to sit out the T20I series against Afghanistan but is on track for a swift recovery before the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources close to the situation, as reported by ANI.

Pandya, a key player in India's ICC Cricket World Cup squad, suffered an ankle injury during a league stage game against Bangladesh on October 19, forcing him out of the tournament. Since then, he has been absent from international cricket, missing the T20I series against Australia and the subsequent tour to South Africa.
Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as the leader in Pandya's absence, with KL Rahul captaining the team in ODIs. The upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled from January 11-17, will be India's final international assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup in June.

In a noteworthy move, Pandya made a trade from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in November. As the new skipper of Mumbai Indians, succeeding Rohit Sharma, Pandya faces the challenge of filling big shoes after Rohit led the franchise to five IPL title wins. Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians was followed by the announcement of his captaincy role.

Having had a remarkable stint with Gujarat Titans, Pandya's all-round contributions included 833 runs and 11 wickets in 31 matches from 2022-23. His previous tenure with Mumbai Indians from 2015-2021 saw him score 1,476 runs and take 42 wickets in 92 matches, winning five IPL trophies – four with Mumbai Indians (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and one with Gujarat Titans (2022). Pandya's return to the IPL, coupled with his leadership role, adds anticipation and excitement to the upcoming season.

