'I Am Ashamed Of What I Did': Harbhajan Singh on Twitter after fight between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir

The contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 proved to be a tumultuous affair due to the tussle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The game saw Faf du Plessis' team emerge victorious with an 18-run lead, but the scuffle overshadowed their victory. After which Indian cricketer Harbhajan Sing on twitter said that, “I am ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth in 2008. Virat Kohli is a legend, should not get involved in such things. Whatever happened between Virat and Gmabhir was not right for cricket.”

The altercation occurred during a break between the 16th and 17th over, reportedly triggered by Kohli's exchange with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq. Amit Mishra of LSG attempted to intervene, but ended up embroiled in an argument with Kohli. The altercation also did not go unnoticed by RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj, who wore a dissatisfied expression.

The game ended with an awkward handshake between Naveen and Kohli, where the Afghanistan pacer appeared visibly upset. KL Rahul, the captain of LSG, attempted to defuse the situation, but Naveen seemed unwilling to engage with Kohli.

Subsequently, a brawl broke out between Kohli and Gambhir over the incidents that transpired on the field during the game's final overs. The Code of Conduct was violated, and the IPL imposed hefty fines on all three individuals involved in the melee.

Gambhir and Kohli received a 100 per cent fine on their respective match fee, while Naveen was fined 50 per cent. The controversy sparked by the incident dominated discussions about the match and overshadowed RCB's bowling heroics.

In the midst of the IPL 2008 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), an intense dispute erupted between the former Indian cricketers Harbhajan and Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth. The altercation was so heated that Harbhajan was ultimately banned from participating in the remainder of the IPL season.

