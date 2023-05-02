'Everything we hear is...': Virat Kohli's cryptic Instagram story after fight with Gautam Gambhir in RCB vs LSG IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently played in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, and Faf du Plessis' team won with an 18-run lead. However, a fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir overshadowed the game. Virat Kohli has posted a cryptic story on Instagram post fight, which says, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

The incident reportedly occurred during a break between the 16th and 17th over when Kohli had an altercation with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq. The clash prompted LSG's Amit Mishra to intervene, but he ended up having an argument with Kohli instead. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj also appeared unhappy with Naveen, and this was evident from his expression.

After the game, Naveen and Kohli exchanged an awkward handshake, with the Afghanistan pacer looking visibly upset. LSG skipper KL Rahul attempted to calm things down between the two, but Naveen seemed to refuse to talk to Kohli.

Later, a fight between Kohli and Gambhir broke out over the incidents that took place on the field in the game's final few overs. The IPL imposed hefty fines on all three people for violating the Code of Conduct.

Gambhir and Kohli were both given a 100 per cent fine on their respective match fee, while Naveen was fined 50 per cent. The incident sparked a lot of controversy and became the central talking point of the match, overshadowing RCB's bowling heroics.

