'Hamari bhi respect hai': Kamran Akmal wants Pakistan to boycott 2023 World Cup if India pulls out of Asia Cup

File Photo

Pakistan will miss out on hosting India in the 2023 Asia Cup, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already declared that the Men in Blue will not be travelling to the country for the continental tournament. Despite this, Pakistan will retain the hosting rights, even if the tournament is held at a neutral venue. The past two editions of the Asia Cup were both held at neutral venues.

A definitive decision on the venue for the Asia Cup has been postponed until March, but it has been confirmed that India will not be travelling to the neighboring country. In response to the BCCI's decision not to travel to Pakistan, Ramiz Raja, who was dismissed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's president in December 2022, threatened to withdraw from the World Cup.

Many former cricketers have voiced their support for Raja and urged Pakistan not to tour India. Kamran Akmal, who has visited India during his playing days, shares the same sentiment. On the Nadir Ali podcast, Kamran stated that Pakistan should not travel to India if the Rohit Sharma-led side withdraws from the Asia Cup.

"If India do not agree to come for the Asia Cup, we should not go to India to play the 2023 World Cup there. Hamaari bhi respect hai (We are also well respected). We have been world champions too, have topped rankings in all formats and have won the Champions Trophy too. This is between two governments; until they are on the same page, the teams won't go with each other. We have to see how long it goes," Kamran said.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format in September-October, and following the tournament, India will be hosting the World Cup in October-November. While there has yet to be an official announcement regarding Pakistan's participation, it remains to be seen if they will travel to the country or not. The Men in Green did make the journey to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup, so it will be interesting to see if they make the same decision for the upcoming World Cup.

READ| 'I can bowl 140 kph, can bat and swing both ways..': India all-rounder hopes to emulate Hardik Pandya