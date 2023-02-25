Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Hamari bhi respect hai': Kamran Akmal wants Pakistan to boycott 2023 World Cup if India pulls out of Asia Cup

A definitive decision on the venue for the Asia Cup has been postponed until March, but it has been confirmed that India will not be travelling to the neighboring country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

'Hamari bhi respect hai': Kamran Akmal wants Pakistan to boycott 2023 World Cup if India pulls out of Asia Cup
File Photo

Pakistan will miss out on hosting India in the 2023 Asia Cup, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already declared that the Men in Blue will not be travelling to the country for the continental tournament. Despite this, Pakistan will retain the hosting rights, even if the tournament is held at a neutral venue. The past two editions of the Asia Cup were both held at neutral venues.

A definitive decision on the venue for the Asia Cup has been postponed until March, but it has been confirmed that India will not be travelling to the neighboring country. In response to the BCCI's decision not to travel to Pakistan, Ramiz Raja, who was dismissed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's president in December 2022, threatened to withdraw from the World Cup.

Many former cricketers have voiced their support for Raja and urged Pakistan not to tour India. Kamran Akmal, who has visited India during his playing days, shares the same sentiment. On the Nadir Ali podcast, Kamran stated that Pakistan should not travel to India if the Rohit Sharma-led side withdraws from the Asia Cup.

"If India do not agree to come for the Asia Cup, we should not go to India to play the 2023 World Cup there. Hamaari bhi respect hai (We are also well respected). We have been world champions too, have topped rankings in all formats and have won the Champions Trophy too. This is between two governments; until they are on the same page, the teams won't go with each other. We have to see how long it goes," Kamran said.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format in September-October, and following the tournament, India will be hosting the World Cup in October-November. While there has yet to be an official announcement regarding Pakistan's participation, it remains to be seen if they will travel to the country or not. The Men in Green did make the journey to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup, so it will be interesting to see if they make the same decision for the upcoming World Cup.

READ| 'I can bowl 140 kph, can bat and swing both ways..': India all-rounder hopes to emulate Hardik Pandya

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.