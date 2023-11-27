Headlines

Gujarat Titans reveal why they let Hardik Pandya go to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik was an integral part of the Mumbai franchise for four of its five titles between 2015 and 2021. After moving to the Titans, he led the team to the title in their first season itself.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

After days of intense speculation, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans officially confirmed that Hardik Pandya will be rejoining the Mumbai franchise for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024.

Having played a pivotal role in four of Mumbai Indians' five title victories between 2015 and 2021, Hardik Pandya moved to the Gujarat Titans and led them to the title in their debut season in 2022. Despite reaching the final last year, the Titans faced the unexpected departure of their captain. Reports surfaced that Mumbai Indians would have to match the Rs 15 crore annual fee paid by the Titans to secure Hardik's return during the mega auction. Additionally, the trade involved Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was transferred from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a joint statement released by both teams on Monday afternoon, the Titans provided insights into their decision to release their captain. Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for the Titans, stated, "As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has played a pivotal role in delivering two fantastic seasons, resulting in winning one IPL championship and reaching the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team, Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors."

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians expressed their excitement at having Hardik back in their squad. Nita Ambani, the team's representative, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way, and we’re excited about what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!

Akash Ambani added, "Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint." The Mumbai Indians look forward to building on the success of their earlier association with Hardik Pandya as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season.

