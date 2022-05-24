GT vs RR IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal jokes about 'hacking' Gujarat's social media account, know why

Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with Rashid Khan ahead of GT vs RR match

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the funniest characters in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp. The spinner caught up with fellow Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan ahead of the two sides' meeting in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The pair of them posed for photographs as they greeted each other and Chahal being the funny character, jokes with the Gujarat Titans' social media admin about sending him the photos promptly.

The leggie went on to say that the Gujarat admin hadn't replied to Chahal's message on Instagram, and if he didn't reply to his texts, then the Rajasthan Royals ace would end up hacking the social media account of Gujarat Titans.

The clip was shared by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handles. "Photos bhejdo bhai @gujarat_titans," wrote RR in the caption.

"Maine aapke Instagram par message bhi kia, where are my photos, abhi tak reply nahi aaya. Social media par panga nahi, account hack karwa dunga," Chahal can be heard saying in the video.

The Gujarat Titans then replied to the Royals' tweet, with the pics that Chahal has asked to send, alongside the caption, "Yeh lo Yuzi bhai."

Chahal and Rashid have been crucial for each of their IPL sides, with the former leading wicket-takers tally for the season with 26 scalps, while the former has 18 wickets.

Both of them will be expected to take the centre stage when Gujarat Titans meet Rajasthan Royals.

While Gujarat reached the playoffs in their maiden campaign, topping the league with 20 points, the Royals on the other hand have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.