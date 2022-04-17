WATCH: GT spinner Rashid Khan whacks HUGE six against Chennai Super Kings

Rashid Khan struck 6,6,4,6 against Chris Jordan

Rashid Khan may be renowned as one of the best spinners in the world, but on Sunday, the Afghan international showcased his talent with the bat as well. Leading Gujarat Titans (GT) in the absence of Hardik Pandya, Rashid played a crucial knock of 40 runs in 21 balls with a strike rate of over 190.

During his 40-run inning laced with three huge sixes, one of which came against Chris Jordan, whom Khan whacked all around the park, left netizens in awe of his batting exploits.

A video of Rashid's six towards the leg side in now going viral on social media:

Whatttdddfaaggg baseball swing is this! Rashid Khan chowdary garu pic.twitter.com/xH3t6DEL5m April 17, 2022

Rashid's unorthodox technique while hitting the six left various Twitter users in awe.

