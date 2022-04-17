Shashi Tharoor praises Umran Malik, tweets 'need him in India colors ASAP..will terrify Angrez'

Shashi Tharoor was full of praises for Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Umran Malik has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. Having consistently bowled at speeds over 150 clicks, many former cricketers have already earmarked Umran as a potential surprise weapon ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Malik was at his brilliant best yet again on Sunday, as he helped SRH defeat Punjab Kings by 7-wickets as the youngster from Jammu and Kashmir bowled a fiery spell of 4/28.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj all vying for places in the Indian team, Malik could give them all a run for their money in terms of his pace.

With his ability to consistently bowl at speeds over 150 kmph, the 22-year-old from Srinagar is already knocking at the doors of the Indian national team.

We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM April 17, 2022

After starring for SRH on Sunday, Umran Malik pleased many, including Congress politician Shashi Tharoor, who wanted to see Malik making his India bow 'Asap', while also adding that him and Jasprim Bumrah could terrify the 'Angrez' together.

"We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!" tweeted Tharoor on Sunday in praise of Malik.

For the unversed, the youngster from J&K bowled a 3-wicket maiden over against Punjab Kings, which was coincidentally the last over of Punjab's innings. In the process, Umran Malik became only the fourth player in IPL history to bowl a maiden over in the 20th over of an inning.