Good news for Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, details inside

Arjun Tendulkar has been shortlisted by the BCCI for its big plan to make Team India future-ready.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has long been trying to break into the Indian cricket side. In a piece of encouraging news, Arjun has been summoned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who is in search of future all-rounders.

Tendulkar has been chosen by the BCCI among 20 potential multi-skilled players who could be nurtured to quickly transition from domestic to international cricket. Along with the other youngsters, Arjun will now undergo a three-week camp at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Arjun currently plays first-class cricket for Goa and is part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL. He made his debut in the recently concluded IPL 2023 season. He may feature in the Emerging Asia Cup (U-23) which is scheduled for later this year.  The players were shortlisted based on “performance and potential”.

Apart from Arjun, other prominent names include Saurashtra and Delhi Capitals star Chetan Sakariya, Punjab's left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma, Goa's off-spinner all-rounder Mohit Redkar, Rajasthan's Manav Suthar, Delhi’s fast bowler Harshit Rana and medium pacer Divij Mehra.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

