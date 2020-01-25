Going to remember this one for a long time: Shreyas Iyer after match-winning performance against New Zealand

India's win against New Zealand got the visitors a lead in the five-match T20I series.

The match saw young-gun Shreyas Iyer become the star of the show as he slammed an unbeaten fifty at the Eden Park in Auckland. Shreyas thrashed the Kiwi bowlers all over the park en route his unbeaten 58 off just 29 deliveries.

Iyer’s brilliance helped India chase down New Zealand’s 203 runs with an over to spare.

His innings earned him praises from all corners and Iyer has made sure to establish himself as an integral part of India’s limited-overs cricket team.

After the match, Iyer took to Twitter as he thanked fans for all the wishes that came after the match.

"Iiiyer up the ladder. Thank you, everyone, for your wishes. I’m going to remember this one for a long, long time. #TeamIndia," Iyer said on Twitter.

Iyer's smashing began once India lost batsmen at quick succession. Rohit Sharma was dismissed early but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli kept the momentum in India’s favour.

But once the duo fell, India were in for a tough final 10 overs. However, Iyer made sure to get India across the line. The batsman packed a massive punch as he hit five fours and three maximums.

As a result, India completed their highest successful chase away from home.

The earlier record was set in 2018 when India chased down a target of 199 runs against England.

This was India’s first 200 plus chase in a T20 international outside India.

Australia and South Africa have achieved the feat twice, while West Indies, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Qatar have done it once.

Team India also registered their 4th win overall against the Kiwis in the 12th T20I between the two teams.