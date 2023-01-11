‘I’ll take risk, you don’t rush’: Gautam Gambhir reveals UNTOLD story of 2011 World Cup final

File photo

Stories of Team India's glorious 2011 World Cup win at home after beating Sri Lanka in the final have been told and re-told innumerable times. Yet, over the 12 years since that memorable day, fans have often been served with a ‘never-heard-before’ story. On Tuesday,

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday (January 10) recalled an untold story of Team India's memorable 2011 World Cup win at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and revealed that he was encouraged by then captain MS Dhoni to score a century in the final.

Chasing a target of 275 runs, Indian opener Virender Sehwag returned to the pavilion on the second ball and Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by Lasith Malinga for 18 runs after few overs.

Gambhir then joined hands with young Virat Kohli to put India back in the hunt and the pair added 83 runs for the third wicket before Kohli was dismissed by Tilakaratne Dilshan.

Gambhir, however, batted superbly and added 109 runs with Dhoni to seal the deal for India. Gambhir was dismissed for 97 runs by Sri Lankan medium pacer Thisara Perera.

“MS Dhoni was very supportive because he wanted me to get a 100. He always wanted me to get a hundred. He told me between overs as well that 'get your hundred, take your time and don't rush into it. I can accelerate if there is any need to',” Gambhir said while speaking to Star Sports.

After Gambhir’s dismissal, Yuvraj Singh came to the crease for the finishing touches before Dhoni hit a huge six to help India win the game and trophy by six wickets.