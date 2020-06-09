From giving 5-run penalty to batting side for using saliva to additional DRS reviews, ICC ratifies interim measures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday have come up with interim changes to the playing regulations. While saliva to shine the ball has already been applied, many other changes are made once game resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the safety of players and match officials, the regulations were ratified by the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC). International cricket will resume next month when West Indies face England in a three-match test series. The series will take place behind closed doors and with strict health protocols.

"If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC said.

Two warnings will result in a five-run penalty to the batting side.

If saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean it before play recommences, although no details were provided as to how that would be done.

Other interim measures include allowing home umpires in international series. Replacing a player displaying COVID-19 symptoms during a test match is also added.

Any replacement must be a like-for-like switch and approved by the match referee. Replacements will only be allowed in test matches and not be applicable to ODIs and T20Is.

With experienced overseas umpires unable to stand in the forthcoming series between England and West Indies, teams will be allowed one extra unsuccessful DRS review in each innings.

"The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel," the ICC said.

Code of conduct breaches will be partly overseen by a remote neutral match referee in liaison with the actual match referee via a video link.