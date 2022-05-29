'Once a Royal…': Former RR player Chris Morris sends wishes ahead of IPL 2022 final against Gujarat

Chris Morris sends wishes to Rajasthan Royals

As Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Final on their home ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the Royals have received a special wish from a former teammate.

Former Rajasthan Royal player Chris Morris sent his best wishes to the Sanju Samson-led side ahead of the big game. Donning the pink jersey, Morris wrote, "Once a Royal…always a royal! Good luck today".

The South Africa all-rounder had become the most expensive player in IPL auction when he was picked by RR for INR 16.25 crores in the IPL 2021 auction.

He had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 11, 2022 saying that he had taken up a coaching role with the domestic side Titans.

Morris represented South Africa in 69 international games across all formats. He played four Tests, 42 ODIs, and 23 T20Is for the Proteas. He last represented South Africa in the ODI World Cup in England in July 2019.