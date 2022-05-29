IPL 2022 Final: BCCI enters Guinness Book of World Record for largest jersey at Ahmedabad

BCCI enters the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest jersey.

As the electrifying atmosphere in Ahmedabad continues to grow for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entered the World Records books.

The BCCI enters the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest jersey. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel all accepted the honour during the closing ceremony.

The jersey is numbered 15 representing the 15th edition of the tournament. It also has the logos of the 10 teams that participated in the contest.

As for the final, it will be between first time IPL entrants Gujarat Titans (GT) and inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Hardik Pandya-led side had booked their place in the final by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. To make it to the final, Sanju Samson and his boys had thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

Full squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad.