Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Karun Nair is the only cricketer after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in a single innings in a test match, but has fallen out of the limelight despite creating a legendary record.

Scoring a triple century in a single inning is a feat that has only been achieved by a handful of cricketers in the history of the game, but this Indian player ended up scoring 303 in a single innings, matching up with legendary player Virender Sehwag.

Forgotten Indian cricketer Karun Nair was termed as one of the rising stars of cricket a decade ago when he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka’s team and played a major part in the team’s victory in the 2013-2014 season.

The first triple century Karun Nair scored was during the 2014 Ranji Trophy when after a string of bad performances he ended up smashing 328 runs in the final, helping Karnataka win the title yet again. In the next Ranji Trophy, Nair scored two centuries and two half-centuries.

Karun Nair made history when he started his international cricket career as part of Team India’s squad, playing England vs India Test match in Mohali. Creating a new record, Nair was 303 not out in the innings, becoming the second Indian cricketer to score a triple century in a single inning.

Nair was only the third cricketer to achieve this feat across the world at the time, and the second Indian player to do so. Before him, cricket legend Virender Sehwag scored a triple century twice - 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

Karun Nair also became the quickest batsman to hit a maiden triple-hundred in Test cricket history in terms of the number of matches played. Despite him being out of Test and ODI squads, Nair still plays in the Indian Premier League.

Where is Karun Nair now?

Karun Nair has been playing in the IPL since 2013, starting his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore, first under the captaincy of Daniel Vettori and later under Virat Kohli. He soon transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders and was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 IPL auction.

Karun Nair was later named as a replacement for KL Rahul after his injury in IPL 2023, where he was included in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad.

