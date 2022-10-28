'Have a reserve day or..': Fans fume over ICC's scheduling after England vs Australia gets washed out

Image Source: ICC

Another day of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stages was marred by weather, as both matches at the MCG were called off without a ball being bowled. The opening game of the day, between Afghanistan and Ireland, was crucial for the Irish, who stunned England in their previous meeting with a spectacular win.

The second game of the day was a highly anticipated match between reigning champions Australia and one of the tournament's favorites, England. The supporters gathered in large numbers for the game, but the rain had other intentions and caused widespread dismay throughout the world.

The buildup to the game was huge, especially given how the group is now positioned, and it would have been an excellent venue to determine who would advance to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, a point split by Australia and England due to rain has enhanced New Zealand's prospects of qualifying to the semi-finals from Group 1 due to their strong net run rate. Australia's next matches will be against Ireland and Afghanistan, which they will want to win by a huge margin in order to qualify for the knockout stages.

Here's how the #T20WorldCup Group 1 standings look after a full day that was rained off in Melbourne



Who do you think are now the favourites for the top 2 spots?



Check out https://t.co/phnXR5PYyu pic.twitter.com/wH4Ss3lRFM — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022

England, on the other hand, will face table-toppers New Zealand and Asian champions Sri Lanka in their next two games, which will not be easy.

The spectators can only hope that the remaining games of the tournament are not hampered by weather, since they were visibly upset with the ICC's schedule. After another high-intensity match was called off, supporters took to Twitter to slam the ICC.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Gutted about this rain! Really hope they get on in Melbourne! #AUSvENG — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) October 28, 2022

There is an appeal to the @ICC to organize every upcoming World Cup in Rajasthan because we do not have rain here and the upcoming matches of the World Cup which is going on in Australia, should also be organized here in Rajasthan. #rain #T20WorldCup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/lx02ncEQSC — Satish Kumar (@SatishChhimpa5) October 28, 2022

Is this a good World Cup? #T20worldcup22 — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) October 28, 2022

icc should consider host country's weather conditions before deciding the schedule #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #rain October 28, 2022

#rain @T20WorldCup another match goes down.

ICC is responsible for organizing world cup with no favourable weather condition, why did you decided to conduct matches in australia this time of the year? @ICC — Khan T. (@b34s7r1d3r) October 28, 2022

