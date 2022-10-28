Search icon
'Have a reserve day or..': Fans fume over ICC's scheduling after England vs Australia gets washed out

Fans can only hope that the remaining games of the tournament are not hampered by weather, since they were visibly upset with the ICC's schedule.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Image Source: ICC

Another day of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stages was marred by weather, as both matches at the MCG were called off without a ball being bowled. The opening game of the day, between Afghanistan and Ireland, was crucial for the Irish, who stunned England in their previous meeting with a spectacular win.

The second game of the day was a highly anticipated match between reigning champions Australia and one of the tournament's favorites, England. The supporters gathered in large numbers for the game, but the rain had other intentions and caused widespread dismay throughout the world.

The buildup to the game was huge, especially given how the group is now positioned, and it would have been an excellent venue to determine who would advance to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, a point split by Australia and England due to rain has enhanced New Zealand's prospects of qualifying to the semi-finals from Group 1 due to their strong net run rate. Australia's next matches will be against Ireland and Afghanistan, which they will want to win by a huge margin in order to qualify for the knockout stages.

England, on the other hand, will face table-toppers New Zealand and Asian champions Sri Lanka in their next two games, which will not be easy. 

The spectators can only hope that the remaining games of the tournament are not hampered by weather, since they were visibly upset with the ICC's schedule. After another high-intensity match was called off, supporters took to Twitter to slam the ICC.

Here's how Twitter reacted: 

