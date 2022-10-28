T20 World Cup 2022: Australia vs England abandoned due to rain, opens up Super 12 Group 1 completely

Image Source: ICC

The blockbuster encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Australia on Friday, October 28 had to be called off without a single ball being thrown.

Due to severe rain in Melbourne, this is the second match of the day that cannot be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier in the day, the Super 12 Group 1 match between Ireland and Afghanistan was canceled owing to heavy rain.

Rain played hide and seek, causing the match between Australia and the Three Lions to be delayed. The rain had paused for a brief moment before it began to fall again.

At 15:18 IST, the match was abandoned, thereby leading England and Australia to share one point apiece. The British team is currently played second in the points table with a net run rate of 0.239.

With a net run rate of -1.555, the Australians sit fourth on the rankings. While England defeated the Afghans in their opening match, Australia defeated Sri Lanka after losing to Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps continue to lead the points table with three points and a net run rate of 4.450. The Kiwis are the only team in their group that has yet to lose a match.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, have been hard done by after both their previous two matches couldn't take place due to indifferent weather in Australia.

