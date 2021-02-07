After commentary behind stumps, Rishabh Pant's bat does the talking: Fans enjoy wicketkeeper's sixes in Chennai

After talking and entertaining all behind the stumps, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made sure his bat does the talking as well. Coming in to bat after the Men in Blue lost four early wickets, should have kept him calm, however, Pant has gone on full attack mode.

He scored his half-century in just 41 balls as Pantn went after spin bowlers as he smashed four sixes and as many fours. His partner Cheteshwar Pujara too is also on the same level as Pant but has faced 108 balls. LIVE SCORECARD

Seeing Pant's batting has got cricket fans all happy especially after India lost Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession on Day 3 of the Chennai Test.

Earlier when Rishabh Pant used to play like this, commentators used to call it reckless batting. After Gabba Test, they are calling it smart batting. #INDvENG — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant still chasing those runs at the Gabba#INDvENG — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 7, 2021

It's not Rishabh Pant's fault he sees Nathan Lyon in Jack Leach. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant to depressed indian fans pic.twitter.com/VfwE6xpVwg — FINISHED KOHLI FAN (@RajRjoffl) February 7, 2021

Jofra Archer struck twice as he sent Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill back for 6 and 29 respectively. Kohli too soon followed as Dom Bess's spin caught him off guard. He departed for just 11. Kohli's deputy Rahane too could not do much as Bess made sure he got another. Rahane walked off after scoring just a run.

Earlier, England had batted for over 190 overs as they added 23 runs to their overnight score to be bowled out for 578 on the third day of the Chennai Test.