|179.6 : Ben Stokes is up for a chat. On his first six off Ravichandran Ashwin early in his innings, Stokes just puts it down to instinct. On his attacking instincts, Ben says that in this innings, he saw Shahbaz Nadeem generate a few balls to bounce out of the rough, so as an individual, he decided to go after the bowling, preferring to hole out to deep square leg, rather than getting caught at bat-pad. Details that he discussed the same with Joe Root and he immediately agreed. On Root's innings and als
|What's up on the 'moving day' then? Nothing alarming, one would assume. India will aim to get the two wickets quickly and then bed in on a flat deck. There is turn and bounceÂ but it is slow. The Indian batsmen would have watched it while fielding and will be fairly confident. England would hope that Sunday makes the pitch show some inconsistent bounce and their spinners get some help. They have probably got themselves into a position where they may not lose, but to win, they need to bowl India
|Full marks to the Indian spirit. This is when character is defined, when things are not going for you. All the fiveÂ bowlers used were excellent, landing the ball in the right areas but the pitch was very unresponsive and the batting, of higher quality. Except Sundar, who was unlucky not to get either of Buttler or Bess, every other regular bowler took 2 wickets each. No balls and fielding is something which the dressing room might want to talk about.
|It was a day of mental battles. India started well, keeping the run rate in check but then England fought that with patience. Eventually, the Indians started to tire out and the batsmen pounced. Ben Stokes played a wonderful knock. Apart from him and Joe Root, no other English batter could come to terms with the conditions. Still, they did not throw it away. As per Mark Butcher, England will look to bat on and get as many as they can but in our opinion, they will run out of time to force a resul
|Another excellent day for England. They have piled on a huge total, on the back of skipper Joe Root's double century but meaningful partnerships have taken the score past 550. As many as 4 partnerships went above 50, while 2 more went above 30. If any, the only thing which looked surprising is why were they still batting with the tail. Might have well declared with 10 overs left and tried to take a wicket or two of India.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Full and around middle, pushed towards mid on. STUMPS ON DAY 2!
|179.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess,Â Outside off, played straight to cover.
|179.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Full and around off, defended back to the bowler. Bumrah collects and back-flicks it onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Hits them but Leach never moved.
|179.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess,Â Down the leg side again, again Bess misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball goes to square leg this time.
|179.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, FOUR LEG BYES! Down the leg side, Bess looks to tickle but the ball goes off his pads, past Rishabh Pant, to his left and into the fine leg fence.The stand moves to 30.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Outside off, dabbed towards point. Another no ball called by the third umpire.
|179.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|178.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Stay back and keeps it out.
|178.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach,Â Outside off, the carrom ball, rips back in, Jack looks to defend but gets aninside edge onto his pads. Ashwin solely appeals for LBW but in vain.
|178.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Very full, around middle, pushed towards mid off.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach,Â Ooohh... the carrom ball, outside off, Leach looks to drive but the ball darts back in, stays low, beats the inside edge and misses the off stump. Excellently taken by Rishabh Pant. The siren goes off again, to signal no ball number 18 for the innings.
|178.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach,Â Goes right back in his crease to defend. 9 balls left in the day, 22 minutes remaining.
|178.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Full and outside off, driven towards cover.
|178.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Around middle and leg, helped to the leg side.
|177.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl his last over for the day. 49-5-131-2 so far.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Goes for the yorker, but it turns out to be a low full toss. Flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|177.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Outside off, pushed towards point.
|177.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, Very full, on the stumps, nearly goes through, but Bess gets his bat down at the last moment to defend.
|177.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess,Â Full and around off, more reverse, watchfully driven towards cover.
|177.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, On a length, outside off, pushed towards point.
|177.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Bess, FOUR! Outside off, on a length, Bess pushes this away from his body, behind point and gets a boundary.
|176.6 : Â 3 overs left in the day. Jasprit Bumrah has an opportunity to bowl a couple of those. 29-4-76-2 so far.
|Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Goes back and blocks it out.
|176.5 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Shorter in length, JL goes back and works it towards short mid-wicket. 19 balls left in the day, 29 minutes remaining.
|176.4 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach,Â Full and around middle, Jack lunges to push it away.
|176.3 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Around middle, dabbed to the leg side.
|176.2 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach,Â FOUR! That has come out of nowhere. Flighted outside off, Leach steps out, takes the bowler on and clears mid off! The stand moves to 20.
|176.1 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
|175.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Full and down the leg side, Bess misses his flick.
|175.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, FOUR! Down the leg side, Bess tickles it towards fine leg. There is a fielder but the ball beats him to his right.
|175.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Very full, almost a yorker, dug out well.Â
|175.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Around middle, well defended.
|175.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Length ball outside off, pushed towards cover.
|175.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess,Â Around off, coming in, pushed towards point. 29 balls left in the day, 35 minutes remaining (extended).
|174.6 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Outside off, smothered in front of silly point. Have to feel for Washington Sundar. Has bowled his heart out today. But luck has not been with him. Could have had Buttler but the umpire did not agree while in this over, Rohit dropped a sitter.
|174.5 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Around middle, helped to the leg side.
|174.4 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Full and straight, keptÂ out again.
|174.3 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach,Â Around off, watchfully defended.
|174.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Outside off, guided past first slip towards third man for a single. Bess moves to 20.
|174.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, DROPPED! Shocker from Rohit Sharma. Full and around middle, Bess comes down the track and looks to flick. But his bat hits the ground and the ball lobs off the face of the bat. It goes straight to Rohit Sharma at short mid-wicket, who looks to take the catch near his face but somehow, inexplicably, puts it down!
|173.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Another appeal for LBW, more convincing from Ishant this time, but nothing from the keeper or anyone else. Full and around middle, Dom missed his flick and was hit on the pads. Ball Tracker shows it to be clipping leg stump.
|173.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Ooohh... almost a Jos Buttler's dismissalÂ replica! Full and outside off, reversing in, Bess shoulders arms, the ball comes back in and narrowly misses off stump!
|173.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, FOUR LEG BYES! Full and down the leg side, Bess misses his flick but the ball hits his pads and deflects past Rishabh Pant, to his left, to the fine leg fence. The stand moves to 10.
|173.3 : A bit of a break in play. Bess seems to be getting some treatment. Good to go now.
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess,Â On a length, outside off, jags back in, Dom looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Mild shouts for LBW. Too high an impact. 39 balls left in the day, 43 minutes remaining (extended).
|173.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, A bouncer, outside off, Bess thinks about the pull but then bails out.
|173.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, On a length, around off, pushed to the leg side.
|172.6 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Full and around middle, pushed to the leg side.
|172.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes down the track and pushes it towards long on for a single.
|172.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|172.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Outside off, Dom stays back to defend.
|172.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess,Â Comes down the track and nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
|172.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Full and outside off, Bess lunges to defend but misses.
|171.6 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Outside off, pushed towards gully where Ajinkya Rahane stops it.
|171.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Landed outside off, Leach feels for it but misses. 49 balls left in the day, 49 minutes remaining (extended).
|171.4 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach,Â Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
|171.3 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Landed outside off, once again JL wants to feel bat on ball but misses again.
|171.2 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Outsie off, on a length, Jack looks to play but misses.
|171.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Caught behind? The slips seemed interested. Ishant was the last one to join in. That was a giveaway. Outside off, Leach looks to cut but misses. The slips went in first, putting in a huge appeal and then Pant joined in. Feeling left out, Ishant joined the party but the umpire was unmoved. As per the replay, seems like a big gap between bat and ball.
|170.6 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes down the track and flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
|170.5 : Washington Sundar to Jack Leach, Full and around middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|170.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Pushes this down to long on for a single.
|170.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes down the track and blocks.
|170.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, This one goes on with the arm, Bess looks to defend but is squared up. Is beaten on the outside edge.
|170.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|169.6 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, EDGED, DOES NOT CARRY! Full and outside off, Leach looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. The ball lands just short of Virat Kohli at wide first slip. Excellent over from Ishant.
|169.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Around off, defended to the off side.
|169.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Bess, Down the leg side, Bess looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
|Ishant Sharma to Jack Leach, Aahhh. nearly gets through Leach. Cramps him up, gets this to angle in from around the wicket, Jack pushes at it and the ball goes off the outside edge behind point. The batsmen take a single. The siren goes out, indicating that Ishant has overstepped. No ball number 17 of the innings.
|169.3 : Jack Leach walks in at number 10, to face the hat-trick ball.
|Ishant Sharma to Jofra Archer, OUT! BOWLED!Â Wicket number 299 for Ishant in Tests. After toiling hard for 23 wicketless overs, he has got 2 in 2 balls. Fuller length this time, around off, Archer looks to defend. But by the time the bat can come down, the ball is through. Hits the top of off stump.
|169.2 : Jofra Archer walks in at number 9, replacing Buttler.
|Ishant Sharma to Jos Buttler, OUT! Arms are shouldered and the off stump is rattled! Misjudgement from Buttler and this is not the first time in his career. Anyone who followed the Ashes would remember the way the Aussies dismissed him in 2019. Keep it outside off, just a fraction wide and then make it come back in. Buttler feels this will not come back in enough or if it does, will go over. But to his horror, it comes back in at stump height and pegs the off stump back. End of a 48-run s
|169.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jos Buttler, EDGED, FOUR! Streaky. Short and outside off, Buttler looks to cut but without moving his feet. Gets an inside edge which shoots past the off stump, to the left of Rishabh Pant and into the fine leg fence.Â
|168.6 : Ishant Sharma is back on. 23-5-42-0 so far. The third new ball is due but not taken yet.
|Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Around off, going straight on, squares Bess up who pushes it towards point.
|168.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Full and around middle, worked to the leg side.
|168.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Short and outside off, pushed towards point.
|168.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes down the track and defends. 69 balls left in the day, 71 minutes remaining (extended).
|168.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Down the leg side, left alone.
|168.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Outside off, Bess comes down the track and pushes it towards point.
|167.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler,Â Outside off, pushed through point for a run.
|167.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Around middle, worked through fine leg for a single.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, OutsideÂ off, pushed towards point. Another no ball calld by the third umpire. 16th for India, 6th for Nadeem in this innings.
|167.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Jumps out and drills it straight. But hits the stumps at the other end. Nadeem tries to get his foot in the way but misses. Buttler was out of his crease. The ball deflects towards short mid-wicket.
|167.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess,Â FOUR! Short and outside off, Bess goes back and punches it through point. The stand is worth 42 now.
|167.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, FOUR! Outside off, spinning in, Bess just nudges it through the vacant leg slip region. Moves to 12.
|167.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess,Â Comes down the track and flicks it towards square leg.
|166.6 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, Outside off, pushed towards point.
|166.5 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, EDGED, FOUR! In between keeper and leg slip! Not really an opportunity. Full and around leg, Buttler looks to flick but the ball flies off the inside edge and even before Virat Kohli can react at leg slip, the ball is through, to the fine leg fence. 79 balls left in the day, 77 minutes remaining (extended).
|166.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes out again, looks to defend but this time gets an outside edge towards third man. A run taken.
|166.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes down the track, looks to defendÂ but gets an inside edge wide of Rohit Sharma at short leg. Short fine leg mops it up.
|166.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess,Â The arm ball, outside off, Dom lunges to defend but misses and is hit on the back thigh.
|166.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Full and around off, Bess uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it back to the bowler.
|165.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, That beat everyone. Full and outside off, Bss lunges to defend. He misses, the ball bounces, goes over the stumps and beats Pant too. Goes off his arm to fine leg. A bye taken.
|165.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Landed outside off, Bess watches it go past. Very close to the off pole.
|165.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, This is pushed back to the bowler.
|165.3 : ULTRAEDGE confims a massive spike as the ball goes past the bat, in that Jos Buttler appeal. Tough luck.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Around middle, worked to the leg side.
|165.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, FOUR! Tossed up, outside off, Bess jumps out, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over mid off.
|0.0 : DRINKS BREAK. A bit of controversy before the break then. Sundar seems really disappointed and looking at the reactions of everyone around, there seemed to be a nick. May or may not have a big say, depending on how long Buttler or England bat. They have racked up 500. What is in their sights? Do they plan to bat out Day 2 as well? India have managed to stifle the run rate since the fall of Joe Root. New batsmen are finding it difficult to adjust.
|165.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|164.6 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler,Â Around off, watchfully defended.
|164.5 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, FOUR! SUBLIME! Rubbing salt on the wounds. Full and outside off, Buttler leans and drives this gloriously through the covers. 500 UP FOR ENGLAND.
|164.4 : Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, Massive, massive shouts for caught behind! Umpire Anil Chaudhury is unmoved. Sundar is on his haunches. There was no close-in fielder who did not appeal or did not feel that it was out. Full and outside off, Buttler looked to push but missed. Rishabh Pant immediately went up and Sundar too, joined in convincingly. Short leg, silly point, first slip, leg slip, all chipped in. Sundar started to actually plead with the umpire, but nothing doing. India do not
|164.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, Comes down the track and pushes it towards long on for a single. The stand moves to 20.
|164.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess,Â This one lands, around middle, defended watchfully.
|164.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Bess, A full toss, on middle, Bess is surprised, initially looking to flick, before adjusting in the end to defend.
|163.6 : Washington Sundar returns. 19-1-80-0 so far.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess,Â Full and around leg, worked through square leg for a single.
|163.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Slower one, more flight, outside off, let through again.
|163.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Landed outside off, spinning away a touch, left alone.
|163.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Fuller, but less flighted, well defended. 99 balls left in the day, 90 minutes remaining (extended).
|163.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess,Â Comes down the track, shows a bit of aggresion but is not to the pitch of the ball. Goes big, but mistimes it towards mid on.
|163.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Around middle, defended solidly.
|162.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Adventurous. Tossed up, outside off, Jos looks to drive but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|162.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler,Â Comes from around the wicket, lands it around leg, Buttler looks to defend but misses. The ball hits his pads and lobs towards point.
|162.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler,Â Full and flat, outside off, JB is back to defend.
|162.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Outside off, pushed away from his body towards cover.
|162.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Fuller, around off, Jos reaches out to push it away.
|162.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Around off, Buttler stays back to defend.
|161.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Quicker one, around middle, Bess has to keep that out in a hurry.
|161.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Full, around middle, kept out watchfully.
|161.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler,Â Fuller, around off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|161.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Around off, Jos dead-bats it to the off side.
|161.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Slowly looped up, coming from a wider angle, from around the wicket, fuller, around middle, Buttler defends.
|161.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Down the leg side, Bess looks to flick but misses. It goes off something to short fine leg. A leg bye signalled.
|160.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side, helped in front of short leg.
|160.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Fired in on leg stump, JB lunges to keep it out.
|160.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, More flight, around off, Jos goes back to defend.
|160.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Fuller, around off, watchfully defended.
|160.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, FOUR MORE! Cry of 'NO!' from Ashwin as soon he let the ball go. Short, wide outside off, Buttler rocks back and just puts bat to ball. It rockets through cover.
|160.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Fine shot. Outside off, Buttler goes back and punches it through the covers for a boundary. Moves to 13 and Buttler moves to 12.
|159.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess,Â Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
|159.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Fuller, around off, well defended.
|159.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Hmmm... this is well tossed up and that generates extra bounce. DB lunges to defend but there is an inside edge taken. Goes wide of short leg.
|159.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Good leave. Or lucky. Tossed up, outside off, Dom lets it go, expecting the ball to turn but the ball goes straight on. Just misses off stump.
|159.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, The arm ball, around middle, Bess stays back to block.
|159.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
|158.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Down the leg side again, kept out towards short mid-wicket.
|158.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards square leg.Â
|158.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Spins in a long way from outside off, nudged towards short fine leg.
|158.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Around off, worked to the leg side. 129 balls left in the day, 103 minutes remaining (extended).
|158.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Full and around off, Buttler lunges to push it back to the bowler.
|158.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Outside off, spinning in, watchfully defended.
|157.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Tries to use his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and pushes it towards mid on.
|157.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Full and around off, another sweep, this time for a single to deep backward square leg.Â
|157.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, The arm ball, outside off, Buttler is solid in defense.
|157.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Goes backÂ and dabs it to the off side.
|157.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler,Â Full and around off, swept around the corner, towards fine leg for a couple.
|157.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler,Â Outside off, pushed to the off side.
|156.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, PunchedÂ down to long on for a single.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Close! on off, this one comes in with the angle. Buttler looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fielder for one.
|156.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Around off, defended watchfully.
|156.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Full and around middle, Jos lunges to defend. The ball spins in, goes off the pad, past the keeper, to his left but Cheteshwar Pujara dives to his right at leg slip to stop the ball.
|156.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Around middle, watchfully defended.
|156.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Around middle, helped in front of short leg.
|156.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Full and around middle, driven back to the bowler.
|155.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|155.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Bess, Slows it up, lands it outside off, Bess lets it be.
|155.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, On the off pole, Jos pushes it through covers for one.
|155.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Solid! On the stumps, Buttler lunges and keeps it out nicely.
|155.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|154.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Bess, Slower through the air on middle, Bess lets it come to him and then works it to mid-wicket.
|154.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Bess, On middle again, Bess nudges it to short leg.
|154.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Bess, Tosses it up on middle, Bess flicks it to mid-wicket.
|154.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|154.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, On off, this is defended.
|154.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Floats it up on off, Buttler defends it onto the ground.
|153.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, OUT! Three reds and Root's fine, fine innings comes to an end! Handshakes from a few Indian players as he walks back towards the pavillion! End of a marathon innings! Nadeem though gets his second. This is lands on middle and then straightens just a touch. Root looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the front pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. Root reviews immediately and signals that he feels it is going down with the angle. Ball Tracker sh
|153.5 : Root has been given out LBW! He reviews straightaway! He feels it is going down leg.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Fires it on off, Root guides it to point.
|153.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|153.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, On the shortish side outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|153.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Close! Goes back to a delivery which he should be forward to. Buttler looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|153.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Jos Buttler, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to the right of the bowler.
|152.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Another dot to end! On middle, Root blocks it onto the ground.
|152.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Another one tossed up nicely and it lands on off, Root keeps it out.
|152.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On off, blocked.
|152.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler, Just short! This is brilliantly bowled! Ashwin gives it a lot of flight, slows it up outside off. Buttler is early into the drive. He is early because of the slowness of the surface. It goes off the inner half. It goes uppishly but lands just short of Gill who dived forward. He fails to stop it and a single is taken.
|152.2 : Jos Buttler walks out to bat! It will be interesting to see his approach.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, OUT! LBW! That is as plumb as it gets! Pope's scratchy innings comes to an end! He just never got going and seemed like struggling throughout. Ashwin gets his second. The carom ball does the trick for him. It lands on middle and then straightens a touch. Pope ends up playing down the wrong line and is hit on the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. Pope does not review and rightly so.
|152.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On middle, Root goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|151.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Fuller this time, gives it more air. Pope strokes it to covers.
|151.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Quicker and on middle, Pope pushes it to covers.
|151.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, One more single! On middle, Root works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|151.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Slightly shorter, this one stays a touch low. Pope cuts it through point for one.
|151.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, A little too full, this is eased down to long off for one.
|151.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|150.6 : Shahbaaz Nadeem is back on!
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Another one on the pads, Pope nudges it on the leg side.
|150.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Tossed up on the stumps, Pope works it to mid-wicket.
|150.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|150.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Top edge but safe! This is floated up on off, Pope looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper who has no idea where the ball is and towards third man for two.
|150.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Very nicely played! This is slow and tossed up outside off, Pope plays the reverse sweep, just uses the pace of the bowler and hits it through short third man for two.
|150.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, On middle, Pope works it towards mid-wicket.
|149.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On the off pole, Root stands back and keeps it out onto the ground.
|149.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fuller and on middle, Root pushes it back to the bowler.
|149.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope, Very full and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|149.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope, Really well fielded by Ashwin! On middle, Pope pushes it firmly towards mid on. Ashwin there runs to his left, dives and stops it.
|149.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope, EDGY FOUR! England won't mind how they come as long as they do! This is on a length and outside off, Pope looks to drive it on the up but it goes through the slip cordon for a boundary.
|149.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|148.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, On the pads to end, Pope works it to mid-wicket.
|148.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Slower through the air and on off, Pope blocks it out.
|148.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, A single now as this is pushed down to long on.
|148.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On middle, Root works it to mid-wicket.
|148.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Quicker and on middle, this is defended.
|148.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flatter and on middle, Root works it on the leg side.
|147.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from the other end!
|Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Root keeps strike now as he pushes this ball on off through point for one.
|147.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Outside off, Root plays it late but to point.
|147.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, One more length delivery on off, Root is solid in defense.
|147.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Length and outside off, Root leaves it alone. No carry at for Bumrah.
|147.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good timing! Shorter and around off, Root pushes it through covers. It is away from the fielder in the deep. Two taken.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Back of a length and on off, Root defends it. The siren goes on which means it is another no ball!
|147.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Starts off with what seemed like a slower one on middle, Root defends it.
|146.6 : We are back for the third and final session of the day! 33 overs left! The Indian players make their way out to the middle. Joe Root and Ollie Pope follow them. We might just see then up the ante in this session. Jasprit Bumrah to begin for India. Here we go...
|... Day 2, Session 3 ...
|Stand up and applaud for Joe Root. He has batted nearly 5 sessions but still looks fresh. He continues to solider on but also is able to get partnerships around him. Ben Stokes played a blinder while Pope is struggling. But still, England have added 291 runs so far through the last three partnerships. Back-to-back century stands and this one is worth 67 as of now. Clearly, they are looking to bat India out of the game. Will they look to declare this evening? Only time will tell. 33 overs left in
|Tired bodies from India but they are doing well to maintain their smile. They have been out there for 147 overs and have really toiled. The afternoon session cannot be put down to lack of effort but nothing seems to be going their way, On a spinning track, the spin trio of Ashwin, Nadeem and Sundar have picked up 2 wickets but the economy rate is nearly 3.5 an over. That is the worry. India have tried to dry up the runs but England's patience has been supreme.
|It has been 4 fruitless sessions for India, out of the 5 to have taken place. Fruitless need not necessarily mean wicketless but in the context of the game, that adjective is used. 99 runs in 28 overs in this session, for the scalp of Ben Stokes. England are marching on.
|Rohit Sharma to Joe Root, Looped up, outside off, pushed down to long on for a run. TEA ON DAY 2!
|146.5 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope, Short and outside off, slapped towards sweeper cover for a single.
|146.4 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope, Around off, nudged to the leg side.
|146.3 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope, More flight, outside off, Ollie jumps out, but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Defends.
|146.2 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope, Around off, spinning in, Pope stays back and works it towards short mid-wicket.
|146.1 : Rohit Sharma to Joe Root, Tossed up, outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|145.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and outside off, Root lunges, has to fetch it, looks to play the sweep, miscues it, gets a top edge but it does not carry to deep mid-wicket. A run taken.Â
|145.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Outside off, a bit of a loop, outside off, let through.
|145.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Fired through, on middle, pushed back again.
|145.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, The arm ball, around middle, Root goes back and defends.
|145.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, 450 UP FOR ENGLAND. Short and outside off, Pope rocks back and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|145.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Landed outside off, spinning away, left alone.
|144.6 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope,Â Nicely bowled. Bit of loop outside off, OP goes back and punches it through the covers for another single.
|144.5 : Rohit Sharma to Joe Root, Shorter, outside leg, Root goes back and works it through square leg for one.
|144.4 : Rohit Sharma to Joe Root, Fuller, around middle, wristed towards short mid-wicket.
|144.3 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope, Floated wide outside off, Pope reaches out and drives it towards long off for a run. The stand moves to 60.
|144.2 : Rohit Sharma to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|144.1 : Rohit Sharma to Joe Root, Low full toss, outside off, pushed towards long on for a single.
|143.6 : Oye! Rohit Sharma into the attack.Â
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Sliding on with the arm, pushed towards square leg.
|143.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Well, he goes for the paddle again. Connects properly this time, for a single to fine leg.
|143.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Lucky! Full and outside off, Pope gets down to play the paddle but misses. The ball takes the inside edge, misses the off stump and beats Pant! A couple taken.
|143.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Outside off, cut straight to point.
|143.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Short and outside off, cut towards point.
|143.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Short and outside off, cut towards point for a single.
|142.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Around middle, Pope comes down the track and defends.
|142.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|142.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|142.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, SIX! What a way to get to your 200! Three of his last 4 hundreds have been doubled. Is Graham Gooch happy with daddy hundreds? Someone is finally listening to him. Full and around middle, Root comes down the track and sends it sailing over long on. The helmet is off and a big smile flashes across. What a knock. Superb.
|142.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, The conventional sweep now, towards square leg in the deep for a run.
|142.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Outside off, reverse paddled to short third man for a single.
|141.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Massive, massive shout for LBW. Not given and India do not have any review left. Full and around off, Pope lunged to defend but the ball went on with the arm and hit him on the pads. To the naked eye, it seemed like an inside edge. Yes, replay confirms.
|141.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Short and outside off, cut straight to backward point.
|141.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, well defended.
|141.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Around middle, worked through square leg for one.
|141.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Short and wide outside off, slapped to deep point for a run.
|141.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Short, outside off, Root goes back and punches it towards backward point for another quick single.
|140.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem returns. 32-3-130-1 so far.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Short and around middle, the skipper pulls it through mid-wicket where Ajinky Rahane does well to get across to his right to keep the batsmen to a single.
|140.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope,Â Outsie off, Pope leans and pushes it towards cover for a run. The stand moves to 40.
|140.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Landed outside leg, Root reverse sweeps it towards backward point. Quick single taken.
|140.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around middle, stubbornly defended.
|140.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope,Â Rotation of strike. Goes back and pushes it towards cover for a single.
|140.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope,Â Full and around middle, worked towards square leg.
|139.5 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Outside off, pushed through cover for a single.
|139.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Action replay of the previous delivery.
|139.6 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Works it towards mid-wicket.
|139.3 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Comes down and flicks it owards long on for a run.
|139.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Full and around off, driven through the covers for a single.
|139.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, FOUR! Cheeky from Root. Quick delivery, outside off, Joe takes it on the full and reverse sweeps it to third man. Gets past Inzamam-ul-Haq in the list of leading run getters in Test cricket. The stand moves to 33.
|138.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Pope survives a review from India! And with that, the hosts have exhausted all their reviews for this innings. Full and around leg, Ollie looked to sweep. The ball lobbed off something to Ajinkya Rahane at somewhere around leg gully. India appeal for the catch but nothing from umpire or even Ajinkya Rahane. Yet, Kohli goes for the review. Ball Tracker shows no spike when the ball passes the bat or glove. They check for the LBW but Ball Tracker is showing
|138.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Works this straight to squre leg.
|138.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, On middle and leg, defended back.
|138.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Confusion but safe! In the last few minutes, Pope and Root have been making some confusing calls. This time, Pope works it through mid-wicket and calls for a single. He is halfway down the track but Root calmly sends him back. Pope gets in with a dive but both batsmen were ball-watching.
|138.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Around off, watchfully defended.
|138.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around off, Root goes back and pushes it towards cover for a single.
|137.6 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Ollie uses his feet now, does not get to the pitch of it but adjusts and works it well with the turn to mid-wicket.
|137.5 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope,Â On the stumps once again, Pope has enough time to play this off the back foot and onto the ground.Â
|137.4 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope,Â A little flatter and on off, Ollie stays back and defends it.
|137.3 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope,Â Continues to bowl it around off, Pope blocks it.Â
|137.2 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, FOUR! 'You could have done better, Ash', chides Pant. Full and around middle, Pope comes down the track and hits it straight back. Ashwin makes a laboured effort to his left at mid on but cannot stop it. The ball races to the long on fence.
|137.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Another single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|136.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, MixÂ up, but safe! Full and around midddle, Root goes back and works it to the leg side. Pope is late to respond but the single is eventually completed with ease.
|136.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|136.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and around middle, pushed towards the bowler.
|136.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|136.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and outside off, slower through the air, the skipper looks to defend but the ball spins in, bounces, takes the inside edge, hits the body and drops down.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, FOUR! CLUBBED! A partner killer. Full and outside off, Root jumps down the track and hammers it straight back. Nearly takes Pope out of the way, who has to get down in a hurry. The ball races to the long on fence. Root moves to 181.Â
|136.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and around off, Root plays that as late as possible, getting his bat down at the last moment to defend.
|135.6 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Around middle, pushed to the leg side. First maiden for Washington Sundar in this innings. Good time to gain his confidence back, with a new batsman at the crease, looking tentative.
|135.5 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Shortish, around middle, worked towards short leg.
|135.4 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, Pope comes forward and defends.
|135.3 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, On middle, OP goes back and tucks it to the leg side.
|135.1 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Tossed up, outside off, Pope lunges to defend.
|135.2 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, A dart, around middle, Ollie keeps it out watchfully.
|134.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Outside off, pushed towards point.
|134.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Down the leg side, helped past short mid-wicket for a single.
|134.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope,Â Continues to bowl the middle and leg line, Pope finds the fielder at square leg
|134.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Tosses it up now. Pope blocks it.
|134.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Around middle, pushed back.
|134.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Full and around middle, darted in, worked to the leg side.
|133.6 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|133.5 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, the reverse sweep comes out, towards point, for a single.
|133.4 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Hat-trick of balls, played out to the leg side.
|133.3 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Around off, flicked towards short mid-wicket again.
|133.2 : Washington Sundar to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Spin from both ends. Washington Sundar inserted. 15-0-65-0 so far. A much bigger test for him and England clearly have targetted him.
|133.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Around off, Root stays leg side of the ball and pushes it towards cover for a single.
|132.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Shorter, pushed towards mid on.
|132.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root,Â Steps out but this time slightly late, he works it through mid-wicket and keeps strike for the next over.
|132.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, A dart, around middle, Root is quick to go back and defend.
|132.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Fuller, around off, solidly defended off the front foot.
|132.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Comes down the track and nurdles it towards short mid-wicket.
|132.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Landed outside off, Root goes back and defends.
|131.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. 35-3-92-1 so far.
|DRINKS BREAK. India have managed to dismiss Ben Stokes but England continue to march on. They have touched 400 and will aim to get another 100. Of course, that is easier said than done. The ball is reversing, the pitch is offering turn and run scoring ain't going to be easy. India are allowing Joe Root to solider on and focusing on his partners. Ben Stokes played a blinder but Ollie Pope is not quite enjoying the conditions out there.Â On such pitches, you can never rule out a collapse.
|Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Around off, watchfully defended.
|131.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Fuller, around middle, flicked towards mid-wicket. Short mid-wicket gets across, looks to stop but fumbles and lets it through. Pope looks for the single but there is mid-wicket mopping up. But that lackadaisical effort has not gone unnoticed. 'C'MON BHAI!' yells Pant. The response is an apology from the fielder.
|131.4 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Fuller, outside off, swinging away, driven towards mid off.
|131.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Around middle, worked towards square leg.
|131.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root,Â A short ball, outside off, Root goes back and comfortably pulls it all along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single. 400 UP FOR ENGLAND. Something that Chris Silverwood wanted, England's head coach, when he took overÂ - that England make 400 more often. It need not necessarily be a match-winning score but more often than not, it puts you in a dominant position.
|131.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, A short ball, but wayward. Down the leg side. Root gets across and moves out of the way.
|130.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Better. Comes forward and defends watchfully.
|130.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Jumps out of the crease, is not quite to the pitch of the ball but manages to defend.
|130.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and straight, comfortably swept to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|130.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Full again, but this is slower. Ollie looks to drive it through the covers but the ball pitches, turns in, takes the inside edge and goes to fine leg.Â A single taken.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Fuller, a dart, around middle, blocked off the front foot. Another no ball, called by the third umpire.
|130.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Short and outside off, slow away turn, Pope misses out. Cuts it straight to point.
|130.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Landed outside off, spinning away, punched through the covers for a single.
|129.6 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Fuller again, on middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket once more.
|129.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Full and straight, OP wrists it away but cannot beat short mid-wicket.
|129.4 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Outside off, on a length, Ollie shoulders arms.
|129.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, Goes for the yorker now, taking a cue from Bumrah, but Pope is upto it. Takes it on the full and flicks it towards mid-wicket. There is a hint of reverse visible.
|129.2 : Ishant Sharma to Ollie Pope, On a length, around middle, worked towards square leg.
|129.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|128.6 : Ishant Sharma returns. 21-5-40-0 so far.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Ugly. Full and outside off, Pope reaches out, looks to sweep but misses. Nearly loses his balance.
|128.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, There comes the arm ball again, on middle, once more Ollie is solid in defending.
|128.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Slower through the air, outside off, Pope exhibits a good forward defense.
|128.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Down the leg side, easy picking for the skipper as he goes back and nudges this through mid-wicket for a single.
|128.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Slower through the air this time. Fuller, round off, Joe lunges to defend.
|128.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, The arm ball, around off, Root goes back and punches it to the off side.
|127.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, OP drives it towards mid off.
|127.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope, That is a jaffa. On a good length, outside off, Ollie looks to defend. But the ball straightens and squares him up. Beats him and goes off something to the keeper. There is an unconvincing appeal for the catch but the umpire shakes his head. That went off the pad.
|127.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope,Â Length and around off, Pope guides it to point.
|127.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope, Landed outside leg, Pope misses his flick.
|127.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Around off, Root gets across and nudges this through square leg for a single. The skipper moves to 170.
|127.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, A short ball, outside off, left alone.
|126.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Full and around off, Ollie looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat back to the bowler.
|126.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, FOUR! Pope opens his account with a streaky boundary. Short and outside off, Ollie rocks back to cut but the extra bounce induces an outside edge. It flies in the air, but is well wide of Cheteshwar Pujara at backward point, to his left.
|126.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ollie Pope, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|126.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Turns this towards backward square leg for a single.
|126.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|0.0 : Ollie Pope walks in at number 6, replacing Stokes. With the pitch turning, this will be a test of his character.
|126.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, OUT! CAUGHT! Stop the press. India have taken a wicket at last. Is this the one to open the floodgates? And even this one was nearly dropped. Full and around off, Stokes continues his counter-attacking style and goes for the slog sweep. Connects well but perhaps, gets more height than he would have liked. The distance is not there. Cheteshwar Pujara is stationed at deep backward square leg and it is a regulation catch. He takes it, but oops, fumbles. Luckily
|125.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Landed outside off, a bouncer, Root sways away.
|125.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Full and down the leg side, Root misses his flick. Rishabh Pant dives full stretch to his left to stop that.
|125.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Outside off, steered behind point for a single.
|125.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Angling away, on a length, pushed towards backward point.
|125.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Around off, watchfully defended.
|125.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Landed outside off, Stokes angles this behind point. Shahbaz Nadeem goes after it, slides near the boundary and keeps the batsmen to a couple. Stokes moves to 81 now.
|124.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and around off, smothered out.
|124.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Brilliant batting. Root plays this against the spin, with soft hands, nurdles this through mid-wicket and even in this heat, runs back for the second. The stand moves to 121.
|124.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Full and around off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|124.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Landed outside off, Ben punches it through the covers and runs very well for the second. But great understanding from Rishabh Pant. He sees a tired Ishant Sharma at the cover boundary, so himself goes after the ball.
|124.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. Is hit on the pads and the ball lobs to square leg. 'JO KARNA HAI KARNE DO, HUM UDHAR HI DAALENGE, ' chides Pant. Meaning, 'Let them do what they want, we will bowl there only.' He is doing an excellent job to keep the Indian spirits high.
|124.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root,Â Landed outside off, Root goes back and pushes it behind point for a single.
|123.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|123.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Short and outside off, seaming away, Ben looks to pull but misses. Both batsman and bowler smile.
|123.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Not a bad idea, but not the greatest execution. Bumrah goes for the slower yorker, rolling his fingers over the ball. But it turns out to be a low full toss. It is on the stumps and Stokes is watchful. This is very important. Even though he is counter-attacking and has reached the 70s, he is not slogging wildly. Waits for the ball, spots it till the last moment and flicks it between mid on and mid-wicket.
|123.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended towards short mid-wicket.
|123.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Gets across and nudges this through mid-wicket for a single.
|122.6 : Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 24-4-57-2 so far.
|123.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|122.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, SIX! CLOBBERED! That is the way he plays. We have seen Ben Stokes come under pressure while playing spinners outside his off stump but his way to counter that is by being attacking. So far, it has been working for him. Flighted, wide outside off, Ben comes down the track. Gets to the pitch of the ball and plays it with the spin over long on. The stand moves to 110 and BS has scored 72 of those.
|122.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root,Â Dropped short, outside off, Joe goes back and pulls it to the right of Jasprit Bumrah at long on for a run.
|122.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Fuller, around off, pushed towards cover.
|122.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Around off, Root goes back and pushes it towards point.
|122.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|122.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Dropped around off, spinning in, way too short, Stokes has ample time to rock back and pull it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|121.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Back of a length and on off, Root stays back and defends it.
|121.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Fuller and on off, Root hits it back towards the bowler. Ishant does well to get down and get a hand to it. He takes some pace off the ball and hence, only two as mid off does the mopping up job.
|121.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Lands it on a length around off, Root pushes it to covers.
|121.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, On middle, Root pushes it to mid on. Too easy at the moment, there is swing for Ishant but it is coming off the wicket really slowly.
|121.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, On the stumps, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|121.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Back of a length and on off, Root stays back and defends it onto the ground.
|120.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, A single to end! This is angled into the pads, Root works it through square leg for one. The century stand is up between the two.
|120.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Better! On middle, nicely tossed up. Root blocks it.
|120.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR! Too short and put away! Someone who is batting on above 150 won't miss out. This is short and wide outside off, Root guides it through point and bags a boundary.
|120.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, A little too short this time, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|120.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, This lands outside off, in the rough. Stokes looks to reverse sweep it by moving outside the line of off. He misses as there is extra bounce and is hit on the body.
|120.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Starts off with one on the pads, Stokes works it to backward square leg.
|119.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to bowl from the other end!
|Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Back of a length and on off, Root stands tall and plays it onto the gronud. A tidy start by Ishant.
|119.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Stokes walks down the track to negotiate the swing. It does work for him as Ishant shortens his length. It is worked towards square leg for one.
|119.4 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes does not fiddle with it.
|119.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Well wide outside off, swings away further. Left alone.
|119.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Leg bye! First run of this session corutesy an extra! On the pads, Root looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Leg bye taken.
|119.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Starts off with a back of a length delivery on off, Root plays it to gully.
|118.6 : We are back for the afternoon session! The Indian players are out in the middle and so are the England batters, Joe Root and Ben Stokes who will resume their innings. Root will face the first ball after the break and he will be facing Ishant Sharma. Here we go...
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|How do India get wickets? Well, with the pitch starting to play tricks, it really is going to be a matter of time. Once this partnership is broken, they can actually burst through the middle order. Having said that, Ben Stokes' innings could be the game-changer on this deck. Add to it, if Jos Buttler takes a cue from him, it will be a bit difficult for India to combat. Join us back at 12.10 pm local (0640 GMT) for the second session.
|India have not bowled poorly but things have not gone their way. The good balls have not resulted in wickets, the chances have either not gone to hand or not been taken while fractionally bad balls have been punished. In fact, they have bowled way better than yesterday and the pitch is aiding them too. This is where England will be very happy. They would want the pitch to behave indifferently because they are past 350 now. India are the ones to bat last on this wicket and the English spinners wi
|Another excellent session for England. 92 runs in 29.3 overs and crucially, no wickets lost. There were a couple of half-chances but India could not quite grab those. Root has played beautifully, carrying on from last night while Ben Stokes has taken a lot of pressure of his skipper. The duo is involved in a stand of 92, of which, Stokes has 63. He has counter-attacked the bowlers, especially the spinners, not allowing any one of Ashwin, Nadeem or Sundar to settle. He made use of the inexperienc
|Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Slower delivery to finish. On the pads, watchfully blocked out. LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|118.5 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Fuller, around leg, pushed back to the bowler.
|118.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Gets the single this time. Goes back, converts the length into a short one and punches it through cover.
|118.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Leans, works this towards Rohit Sharma at deep mid on and sets off for a single. But Stokes sends him back immediately. That was hit powerfully. England don't want a mix up right now.
|118.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Fuller, around off, watchfully defended.
|118.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Tossed up, outside off, driven straight to cover.
|117.6 : Should be the last over before Lunch.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Goes for the yorker, but dishes out a low full toss on middle, Stokes pushes it towards mid on.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Full and around off, BS drives it towards mid off. That will be the end of the over. Or not. Because the umpire has his right hand stretched out. He has been informed by his partner upstairs that Bumrah has overstepped. So we will have another ball.
|117.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Around off, watchfully defended.
|117.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes,Â FOUR! Third boundary in the last fiveÂ balls for Stokes. Full and around middle, Ben just works it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary. It is not a bad ball, as if he misses, he is gone LBW. But he connects. Moves to 63 and takes the partnership to 90.
|117.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Full and outside off, very close to the sticks, left alone. Risky.
|117.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Angled in from outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. The best seat in the house right now. That is what Joe Root is saying to Ben Stokes. I will get to the other end and watch the fun while you bat.
|117.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Landed outside off, dabbed towards gully.
|116.6 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Goes again and gets away with it again. Full and around off, Stokes plays another sweep, again he cannot get it off the middle of the bat, ends up dragging it, but it is in the gap between mid-wicket and mid on.
|116.5 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Around off, slower through the air, watchfully defended.
|116.4 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Not quite of the middle of the bat but Stokes gets a boundary. Full and outside off, Ben looks to put the pressure and gets down to play the slog sweep. Gets it off the toe end of the bat but bisects md-wicket and mid on. The stand moves to 81.
|116.3 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Outside off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|116.2 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Fuller, around leg, pushed towards Sundar again.
|116.1 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Around middle, pushed towards the bowler.
|115.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Ripper of a delivery! But exceedingly well played as well. This is why Bumrah is so dangerous. He is not about inswingers or outswingers. He fires a yorker, just around off. But Root is watching the ball like a hawk and digs it out perfectly. Excellent cricket all around.
|115.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Around middle, nudged towards square leg for a single.
|115.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|115.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Full and around middle, towards short mid-wicket.
|115.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, A length ball, around off, coming in, watchfully tucked towards short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Finally. Pace is back. Jasprit Bumrah it is, 22-4-49-2 so far. 15 minutes to go to Lunch.Â
|115.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, A length ball, around off, helped wide of mid on for a single.
|114.6 : Washington Sundar to Ben Stokes, Around middle, helped towards shortÂ mid-wicket.
|114.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Comes down the track now and works it wide of mid on for a single.
|114.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root,Â Ooh... that kicked up. Short, outside off, Root goes back to flick but the ball suddenly rears up, makes Joe lose control of his bat and hits him on the gloves. Root smiles because England are 337/3. But the pitch is starting to play tricks.
|114.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Full again, outside off, swept hard but straight to square leg.
|114.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Fuller, outside off, tossed up, watchfully defended.
|114.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Shorter, around off, worked to the leg side.
|113.6 : Washington Sundar to bowl now. 12-0-55-0 so far.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Shorter, around middle, blocked in front of short leg.
|113.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Tossed up, outsideoff, a touch wide, Ben reaches out and clobbers an off drive but straight to Shahbaz Nadeem at mid off.
|113.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Quicker through the air this time, watchfully blocked from the back foot.
|113.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes,Â Landed outside off, slower through the air, Stokes goes back and defends.
|113.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Outside off, spinning in, punched through the covers for a single.
|113.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and around off, Root lunges and flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
|112.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, And another action replay.
|112.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes,Â Fuller, around off, defended from the crease again.
|112.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Around off, BS goes back to defend.
|112.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries and that's 50 FOR BEN STOKES. Very important for England. They cannot be an Australia and rely only one one man. The others need to chip in. Full and around leg, Ben reverse sweeps this along the carpet this time, through point.
|112.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, FOUR! What a shot. High degree of risk, but Stokes plays that so well. Full and around off, Ben goes down, reaches out and reverse sweeps it over point!
|112.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Landed outside off, slow turn, Stokes looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|111.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, RUN OUT CHANCE, MISSED! Around off, Stokes works this towards the left of square leg and sets off for a single. Root is gone for all money but the fielder throws it well wide of Pant, to his right and Joe gets in!
|111.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around off, watchfully defended.
|111.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out this time.
|111.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Oohhh... looks to whip this one, but gets a leading edge towards mid off.
|111.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
|111.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and around off, worked wide of mid on, to his right, for a single.
|110.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, SIX! CLOBBERED! Stokes is not going to hang around. Especially with the pitch starting to play tricks now. Full and outside off, Ben gets under this and slog sweeps this massively over mid-wicket. The stand moves to 63 and BS moves to 41.
|110.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|110.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, 150 FOR THE ENGLAND CAPTAIN! Another stunning innings. Gets there with a gentle push towards point.
|110.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Around off, eked out towards point for a single.
|110.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, ANOTHER DROP!Â But a fabulous effort from Cheteshwar Pujara. Full and wide outside off, Stokes reaches out and plays a full-blooded sweep. The ball is flat and Pujara flings himself to his left at mid-wicket. He goes one-handed but the ball just bursts through. Two runs taken.
|110.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Full and outside ff, Stokes looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. Huge LBW shout but impact outside off.
|109.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root,Â Around off, spinning in, worked straight to square leg.
|109.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around off, easd towards cover.
|109.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|109.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, DROPPED! Tough chance. Full and outside off, Stokes jumps out and looks to go over mid on. However, the ball lands on he rough and spins in. Hence, the leading edge is induced. It goes to the right of Ashwin who is moving to his left and hence, cannot quite react quickly enough. The ball bursts through his fingers and a single is taken.
|109.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Landed outside off, slightly squared up, pushed towards point.
|109.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Outside off on a good length, Root shoulders arms to this one.
|108.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Spin from outside off again, Ben looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the thigh.
|108.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Ahh.... outside off, short in length, Stokes goes back, looks to cut but misses. The ball suddenly rears up, takes the gloove but falls safely down the leg side.
|108.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Landed outside off, spinning in, worked towards short leg.
|108.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and outside off, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|108.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Unfortunate for India. It never looked like going over. Full and around middle, Root lunged to defend but missed and was hit on the pads. Nadeem appealed but the umpire was firm. Kohli had a chat with Pant and one feels he says it might have gone over. Kohli goes for the review though. Ball Tracker shows the ball to be going over leg stump. Another review gone.
|81.1 : Review time again! This looks a lot close. The umpire has not given Root out and replay seems to suggest that it is going straight on. Here comes Ball Tracker. Bouncing over the leg stump!
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
|107.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes,Â Around off, defended from the crease.
|107.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
|107.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, India lose a review. Full and around off, Ben looked to play the reverse sweep. He missed and to the naked eye, it seemed like it lobbed off the glove, well wide of slip. Ashwin appealed for LBW, but there was no conviction. Strangely, Kohli went for the review. The first replay confirms it was glove. India lose a reviw but one feels it was tactical, just to slow things a bit.
|107.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Landed aound leg, Stokes looks to play the reverse sweep but finds point.
|107.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Quicker one on middle, well defended.
|107.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Landed outside off, spinning in, Root goes back and punches it towards point for a single. 50-RUN STAND COMES UP!
|106.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and outside off, Root looks to drive but gets an edge. Well wide of cover. A run taken.
|106.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Landed outside off, spinning in, pushed towards mid off. Wants a single but then changes his mind.
|106.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, This is outside off, eased towards cover.
|106.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler..
|106.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes reaches out and sweeps it, off the top edge, towards fine leg. No one there for the catch. A single taken.
|106.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Landed outside off, spinning in, defended out.
|105.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Outside off, punched towards cover for one. Stokes moves to 30 from 49 balls.
|105.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Short, around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
|105.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around off, punched down to mid-wicket for a run.
|105.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Slower through the air, shorter, defended to the off side.
|105.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and around off, well defended.
|105.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Short and around off, punched back to the bowler.
|104.6 : Change of ends for R Ashwin. 30-3-84-1 so far.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for one.
|104.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Short and around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|104.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Outside off, slow turn in, dabbed to first slip.
|104.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Improvising a little bit. That is what he is known for. Full and around middle, Stokes gets down and laps it over leg slip. Two runs taken.
|104.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root,Â Fuller, around off, driven through the covers for a single.
|104.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Landed outside off, staying low, pushed towards cover.
|103.6 : Drinks break. A fantastic first hour for England. Both Joe Root and Ben Stokes were largely untroubled as India tried hard to create a breakthrough. Both the Englishmen played some attractive shots and looked at ease. For India, the highlight was the toe-crusher by Bumrah which Stokes somehow managed to dig out. Apart from that, a few deliveries have gripped and turned but nothing threatening to make the batsmen think. 40 runs have come so far in the morning and England are comfortably placed at
|Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Once again Stokes is solidly behind the line of a length ball and defends it back.
|103.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Too full and around off, Stokes brings down a straight bat in defense.
|103.4 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Miscued shot! Fuller length delivery outside off, Stokes tries to drive it through the line but it takes the inner half of his blade and rolls to mid on.
|103.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Fullish and on off, Stokes gets forward and pushes it down to mid on.
|103.2 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Big Ben! 300 comes up for England. Ishant overcorrects his line and bowls it fuller around off, Stokes leans into the drive and thumps it through covers.
|103.1 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Shot! Fuller length ball on middle and leg, Stokes leans forward and across before whipping it off his pads through wide mid on. The fielder chases it but fails to pull it back.
|102.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, That is defended solidly off the front foot. An ordinary first over by Shahbaz.
|102.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR! Root goes down on one knee, fetches a full ball from outside off and sweeps it through square leg. Ishant rushes across to his left from fine leg, puts in a slide to stop the ball but then it clips his back leg and rolls to the fence. Good effort but in vain.
|102.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Fuller and on middle, Ben uses his wrists and flicks it in front of square leg for a run.
|102.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Tossed up ball around off, a bit on the shorter side, Root chooses to defend it from the back foot to the off side.
|102.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Flatter delivery, around middle and staying low, Stokes goes back and does well to defend it.
|102.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Ben Stokes, Straightaway Stokes plays the reverse-batted shot. Full and around off, Ben reverse sweeps but finds point.
|101.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to bowl now as India's search for the first wicket this morning continues.Â
|Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Pitches it up and around off, Root keeps it out safely towards covers.
|101.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Outside off, tapped down from the back foot to gully.
|101.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Around off on a length, Root stays back and defends it to the off side.
|101.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Big shout for an lbw! Once again the umpire shakes his head. Going down. Ishant arrows in a fuller length delivery on middle and leg, Root fails to flick and is pinged on the pads. The appeal is not entertained by the umpire. This has happened for the second time in the last two overs of Sharma. Root needs to be careful while trying to execute that shot.
|101.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Good length delivery just outside off, Root is on the back foot as he defends it to covers.
|101.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Fuller and on off, Root decides to defend it from the comfort of his crease.
|100.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Fullish and down the leg side, it's swept on line down to long leg for one.
|100.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Loopy and full around off, Root presses forward and defends it back.
|100.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Ashwin pulls his length back and bowls it quicker on middle, Ben works it off his pads in front of square leg for a run.
|100.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Here comes the slog sweep! Full and floated landing on middle, spinning away very slightly, Stokes goes down on one knee and slogs it over square leg for a boundary.
|100.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, A touch short and outside off, Stokes cuts it but finds the extra cover fielder. Wasn't middled well.
|100.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Quicker delivery, short and on middle, Stokes goes back and defends it to the leg side.
|99.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, No run, Beaten! Lovely delivery, angling in around off and then nipping away a bit, Root feels for it inside the line and misses. We are done with 100 overs and England are 284/3!
|99.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, On a length and close to off, Stokes pushes it defensively down the ground and spots an opportunity to rotate the strike. He completes the run with ease as the mid on fielder stops the ball with his boot.
|99.4 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, A length ball is angled into the batsman, around off, Stokes walks across and defends it towards mid off.
|99.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Fullish and on off, Stokes drives it back to the bowler.
|99.2 : Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes, Ishant, as expected, switches to 'round the wicket for the left-hander. He delivers a full ball on off, Stokes defends it to the off side.
|99.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Edgy! Good length ball on off, Root stays back to push it through the line but it takes the inner edge and rolls to square leg for a run. The slowness of the surface possibly coming into play.
|98.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, That's a brave leave! Ashwin hurls across another slider, this time outside off, Stokes decides to offer no shot. It skids back in a shade and goes perilously close past the off pole.
|98.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Stokes goes on the back foot and defends.
|98.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Loopy delivery, landing full on middle Root flicks it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder for a run.
|98.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated and full on off, Joe drives it back to the bowler.
|98.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Fuller and on off, Root flicks it on the leg side, finds short mid-wicket.
|98.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Fuller and on off, Stokes sweeps it across the line but doesn't get it away from the middle of the bat. Ends up dragging it to the right of short fine leg for a run.
|97.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Ishant probes with a length ball on off, Root stays back-footed and defends it solidly. Holds his pose and then checks where he ended up playing that shot.
|97.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|97.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Ishant spears in a very full ball on middle and leg, a hint of swing, Root fails to flick and is hit on the pads. A strong appeal follows but it appears to be sliding down the leg side. No review taken by India and rightly so.
|97.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Serves a good length delivery outside off, Root stays rooted to the crease and allows it through to the keeper.
|0.0 : Ishant has replaced Bumrah here and would like to maintain the same pressure from this end.
|97.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Fuller in length and close to off, Root is behind the line as he defends it back to the bowler.
|97.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Good length delivery outside off, Root stays back and defends it down towards point.
|96.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Once again Ashwin bowls a fuller length ball on off, Stokes happily defends it back to the bowler.
|96.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Loopy and full around off, Stokes lunges and defends it back.
|96.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|96.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, A touch short again, landing around off and turning away, Stokes stays back and keeps his bat away as the ball spins past.
|96.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Fullish and around off, Stokes pushes it off his front foot to covers.
|96.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, A flatter and shorter slider on middle, Stokes punches it down to mid on.
|95.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Gets behind the line of the delivery to defend. But it possibly takes the bottom half of his blade and rolls behind. Root immediately turns to disallow the ball from going onto the stumps.
|95.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Dishes out a fuller length ball on off, Root pushes it back defensively to the bowler. Bumrah doesn't collect it cleanly as he tries to mime a throw at the batsman.
|95.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah keeps probing with a fuller length around off, Root does well to defend it right near his front pad.
|95.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|95.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On and around off, a length ball, Root is firmly behind the line as he blocks it to the off side.
|95.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Angles in a good length ball on off, Root defends it back watchfully.
|94.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Beaten! Good response from Ashwin. He slows it up in the air and lands it full around off. The ball lands and breaks away to beat the forward defensive prod of Stokes. Good contest!
|94.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Full and flighted close to off, this time Ben strides forward and blocks it watchfully.
|94.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, SIX! This one is dismissed! Stokes wears his skates to run down to the pitch of the ball and lofts it handsomely over long off for a biggie.
|94.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Lands it full and wide outside off, Stokes tries to drive but it takes the inner half and rolls back to the bowler. Ashwin makes a half-stop in his followthrough
|94.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, A touch flatter and shorter on off, Stokes goes back and plays it down to point.
|94.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Floated and full around off, Stokes leans forward and defends it to covers.
|93.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah searches for a yorker but it ends up being a full toss on off, Root brings a straight bat down and pushes it to mid on.
|93.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fullish and on off, angling in, Root defends it back.
|93.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, FOUR! Well played! Short in length and wide outside off, Root loves it there. He camps back and slaps it through backward point for a boundary.
|91.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes,Â Wow! A terrific delivery! Stokes is very lucky to survive. Bumrah spears in a perfect yorker, right in the blockhole, Stokes brings his bat down and is lucky to get some part of his willow on it. The ball then deflects off his boot, beats the stumps and rolls behind to Pant. Bumrah has his hands on his head. That was a lucky escape for the Big Ben!
|93.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Too full in length and around off, Root does well to keep it out safely.
|93.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, A length delivery on middle and off, skidding off the surface, Root is slightly squared up in defense and is hit high on the pads.
|93.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Hurls across a length delivery in the channel outside off, Root covers his stumps and then allows it through.
|92.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Flatter and a touch quicker around middle and leg, Stokes defends it from the inner half to square leg.
|92.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Spinning down the leg side, Joe flicks it towards square leg and picks up a run.
|92.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Leans forward and across to a full ball and defends it on the leg side.
|92.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Once again Root is nimble on his feet and eases a full ball in the direction of mid on.
|92.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Advances down the track to a full ball and pushes it towards mid on.
|92.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted and full on off, Root is on the front foot in defense.
|91.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Deft placement. Stokes opens his account. Width on offer outside off, Ben stays back and runs it down to third man fence for a boundary.
|91.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, This time a length ball is angled into the left-hander, Ben rocks back and defends it solidly.
|91.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Back of a length delivery on off, Stokes chooses to stay on the back foot and plays it down to the left of point.
|91.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, A bit too straight from Bumrah. He serves it full and around off, angling in, Root flicks it in front of square leg and gathers a single.
|91.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length delivery just outside off, Root moves across the stumps a bit and pushes it defensively to cover-point.
|90.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Tossed up ball landing full around off, Stokes is behind the line and defends it back.
|90.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, A slider on middle, skidding in, Stokes moves back and works it off his pads to mid-wicket.
|90.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Gives it a good toss and bowls it full around off, Stokes presses forward and pushes it toÂ covers.
|90.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Loopy and on off, Stokes defends it close to his front pad.
|90.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Root is away this morning! Fullish and outside off, Root pushes it in the gap at covers where Pujara makes a diving stop. A single is taken.
|90.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and flighted on off, Root is on the back foot as he allows the ball to come to him and then blocks.
|89.6 : R Ashwin to bowl from the other end.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Another delivery in the zone outside off, moving away again, Stokes leaves it to end the over.
|89.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, On a good length this time, outside off and shaping away a shade, Stokes stays back to cover his stumps and shoulders arms.
|89.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes, Bumrah begins with a fuller length ball on off, from 'round the wicket, Stokes gets his bat down and jams it out to the off side.
|89.3 : All in readiness! The players are on the field. Joe Root has a new partner in Ben Stokes. The latter has been off the radar for quite some time and could be a bit rusty. It's going to be Jasprit Bumrah to complete his over. Let's play...
|Pitch report - Beautiful conditions, the sun is shining bright. The surface is looking much better and 263 is a sign of how this pitch has played. The deck looks dusty and loose near the rough area outside off for the left-handers. Post Tea, it might just start to offer some turn. All in all, it's still an excellent strip to bat on.
|What to expect today? It's said that on Day 2, the pitch is at its best for batting. England would be looking to make the most of it and get a big total in the first innings, something Joe Root mentioned last evening. Given the unresponsive nature of this surface, it's going to be tough for the bowlers and India's plan will be to keep a check on the scoring rate if the wickets are not coming. The ball is still fairly new and the hosts would be hoping to make some early inroads this morning. A ve
|Warm welcome, folks! We're getting ready for the second day's action. It was a remarkable openingÂ day for England as their skipper led from the front and set the tone for the series. Joe Root put on a masterclass and carries his magnificent form from Sri Lanka. His partner in crime, Dom Sibley, also showed good progress and put on an innings full of courage and skill. Together, they made India sweat hard for two sessions and put on a double century partnership. The tourists are in a commanding
|25.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dan Lawrence, OUT! LBW! As plumb as it gets! Bumrah strikes for the first time in his Test career in India. This is a typical Bumrah delivery. Credit to Kohli as well. He has done his homework. Lawrence is a good player of spin and he easily could have continued with Ashwin after the spinner got a wicket but he introduced Bumrah and his strike bowler gives him the breakthrough. Fuller delivery pitching around off and jagging back in at pace. Lawrence looks to flick but is
|89.2 : Sibley has been adjudged LBW but he has decided to take it upstairs. It looks plumb to the naked eye, has Sibley got some bat on this?
|89.3 : ...DAY 2, FIRST SESSION...
|Right then. A wonderful day of play, where the visitors came to foreign conditions and have shown their might on the very first day of the Test. The Indians will be tired, physically and mentally, after this day but they know that this is just Day 1 and there are four more days remaining for them to leave a mark on this game. They will be raring to come out and start strong on Day 2, whereas the English batters will want to pile on the runs and compound the misery on India. So join us on Day 2 a
|The man of the moment, the man who the day belonged to, England skipper, Joe Root is caught down for a chat. Root says he feels alright, he was cramping towards the end, needs to get some fluids. States they need to continue the good work tomorrow and make use of a very strong first day. Adds the surface played well, it is an unusual looking surface, there is not a lot in there, a little bit of reverse swing. Mentions they know they have had a good day but need to capitalize on Day 2. Also says
|What an intriguing day of Test cricket we have had. The first session of the day saw India and England share the session as both of them had their moments. But since then, England have shown their dominance and have absolutely made all the bowlers of India toil and work hard in the humid conditions of Chennai. Sibley will be gutted to depart in the final over of the day but the touristsÂ will surely be the happier side with how things have panned out on Day 1!
|The day started off in good fashion for England. Their openers, Burns and Sibley started off in a gradual manner. They kept attacking the loose balls and respected the deliveries that they know could do them some damage. They almost saw off the challenge until Lunch and that is when Burns played a rash shot and lost his wicket. Lawrence followed him back shortly after for a duck. Then came the resilience by the duo of skipper Root and Sibley. They kept going at it from the post Lunch session and
|A hard day at work for the Indians. Bowling and fielding in that heat out there in Chennai was never going to be easy but the way the duo of Root and Sibley have made them work, they will head back feeling extra tired. The Indian bowling was good starting off and they were rewarded as well as they scalped 2 wickets before the Lunch session. After that, they kept knocking on the door but the English batters did not allow them to come in at all and right at the stroke of stumps, a wonderful delive
|Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, OUT! LBW! Sibley cannot survive the day! The review does not do him any favors and such a heartbreaking end to the day for Dom Sibley. He batted wonderfully throughout the day but right towards the end, with just 3 balls remaining, he has departed. A Bumrah special finally gets the better of Dom Sibley. These things can happen in the final over of the day. The batter looks to block rather than score and the defensive mindset and tired legs sometimes do get the
|89.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Good length ball around off, Sibley blocks it.
|89.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, On the fourth stump line, Sibley leaves it alone.
|88.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Shorter on off, Root goes on his back foot and taps it onto the ground.
|88.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Tossed up around off, Root goes on his back foot and keeps it out.
|88.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root defends it.
|88.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root blocks it.
|88.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On the pads, Sibley flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|88.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Short around off, Root punches it through cover-point and gets a single.
|87.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley,Â Full around off, Sibley pushes it to cover.Â
|87.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley,Â Textbook front foot defense this from Sibley. Fuller around off, Sibley gets on his front foot and defends it onto the ground.
|87.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Length ball on off, Sibley defends it with a dead bat.
|87.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Good length ball outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.Â
|87.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley,Â Full on off, Sibley defends it with a straight bat.
|0.0 : Root is getting hydrated here and being treated by the physio as he struggling with cramps. It is very warm out there in Chennai and the England skipper will be looking to go for a cold shower but without losing his wicket.
|87.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Down the leg side. Sibley does not tease that.
|86.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, SIX! Boom! Root finishes the over with a biggie. That will irk Ashwin for sure. Tossed up ball on off and middle, Root brings out the slog sweep and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie. The England skipper is struggling with cramp but he is not letting that affect his batting much.
|86.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root drives it through covers for a couple.
|86.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Loopy ball which is given some air on off. Sibley looks to defend but the ball spins in and goes between short leg and leg slip off the inner half of his bat for a single.Â
|86.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on middle, Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket.
|86.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root looks to defend but the ball goes towards point off the outer half of his bat for a single.
|0.0 : Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. 22-2-56-1, his numbers so far.
|86.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Short on the pads, Root flicks it on the bounce to short leg.
|85.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Gets his bat across and offers yet another solid defense to the last ball of the over.
|85.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Fuller again and just around the off stump, Sibley blocks.
|85.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Dom Sibley just pushes this good length delivery to the cover region this time.
|85.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Fuller and around the off pole, Dom gets on his front foot and offers a very solid defense to this one.
|85.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Back of a length and around off, Sibley pushes this one to the mid on region.
|85.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Short of a length and outside off, Root slaps this one to the point region for a single.
|84.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|84.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Gets his bat across and blocks this one solidly.
|84.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Shortish and around off, Root hooks this one to the deep square leg region. Picks up a single and also brings up the 250 for England.
|84.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Back of a length and around off, JR taps this one towards point.
|84.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â This one probably stays a bit low! Bumrah hurls in a length ball around off, Root keeps his eyes glued to the delivery and defends it with a dead bat.
|84.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â Angles in a length ball close to off, Root defends it back with a loose bottom hand.
|83.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Full outside off, Sibley leans on the front foot and offers a solid block.
|83.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Outside off, Sibley offers no shot.Â
|83.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Good length ball on the fourth stump line. Sibley opens the gate and lets the ball go through that gate to the keeper.
|83.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Back of a length ball outside off. Sibley has no qualms letting that go.
|83.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Good length delivery outside off, Sibley lets it carry to the keeper.
|83.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Length delivery outside off, Sibley has no interest in playing that.
|82.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Full outside off, Root pushes it to cover.Â
|82.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Length ball outside off, Root offers a confident leave this time.
|82.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Another beauty! The previous one shaped away as this one just straightened after pitching. Again it is pitched in the channel of uncertainty around off. Root looks to defend thinking it to come in with the angle. The ball though goes straight past the outside edge.
|82.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â That is a beauty! Good length ball, in the channel of uncertainty around off. Root has a poke at it but the ball moves away and fizzes past the outside edge.Â
|82.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â Full around off, Root pushes it to cover.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah to operate from the other end. His figures so far read 15-1-37-1.
|82.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â Length ball on middle and off. Root flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a brace.
|81.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Fullish and on the pads, Root clips this one to the left of the fine leg fielder for a single. 5 off the first over with the new ball for Ishant.
|81.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Changes it up now, does Root. Pushes this one to the fielder at mid off this time around.
|81.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Good length and around off again, Joe drives this one to the left of mid on and the fielder does well to move that way and stop it.
|81.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, FOUR! Oh wow! Handsomely driven. Looking at that cover drive could make a grown man cry. Beautiful. On a good length and outside off, Root leans into this one and Root creams his drive through the cover region and into the ropes.Â
|81.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Ishant slips this one down the leg side as Root misses his tuck away to the leg side.
|0.0 : Kohli has now opted to take the second new ball. Ishant Sharma is brought back into action to use the second new ball first up. 12-2-21-0, his numbers till now.
|80.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Dom SibleyÂ has just blocked that from his crease.
|80.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On off, kept out.
|80.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shortish and outside off now, DS punches this one off the back foot through the cover region for a brace.
|80.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Short and on off, pushed to the mid-wicket region.
|80.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, FOUR LEG BYES. Lucky for England and Sibley. Nothing seems to be going India's way. Flighted and on the pads, Sibley looks to block this one out but the ball takes the pad and lobs over the leg slip fielder and into the ropes at fine leg.
|80.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted and on middle, Root skips down the track and works this one to the mid on region for a single.
|79.6 : The second new ball is available now and one would feel India will take it straight away. Surprisingly, Kohli has not opted to take it straightaway at least.
|Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Flighted and on off, Dom tucks this one to mid-wicket.
|79.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Dom blocks this one after going on his back foot this time.
|79.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, On middle, flicked to the leg side.
|79.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Shortish and around off, JR pushes this one through point for a single.
|79.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, FOUR. That's just a gentle push from Root and he still fetches a boundary. Tosses it up and lands it just around off, Root pushes this one nicely through the mid off region and the ball runs away to the ropes.
|79.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Brings out the broom again as this full and floated ball on middle is swept away to fine leg for a brace.
|78.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley comes down the track looking to flick this one away. But misses and gets rapped on the pads. A stifled appeal and the umpire says no. Just one run off this over.
|78.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flicked away to the leg side again by Dom. Pant still trying his best to keep the morale up by cheering the players on.
|78.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On the pads, flicked to the leg side.
|78.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|0.0 : Ashwin is back! 1/52 from his 20 over so far today. He has not bowled badly but the pair of Sibley and Root have played him very well.Â
|78.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On middle, Joe gets on his knees and sweeps this one to the deep square leg region for one run.
|78.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated and on off, Root keeps this one out.Â
|77.6 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, HUNDRED FOR JOE ROOT! His 3rd in as many Tests. What a fantastic knock this has been from the England skipper. Playing his 100th Test and he has doubled his joy by scoring a fantastic ton. All his teammates are up on their feet, applauding their skipper whoÂ has led from the front. The England Test skipper was unable to score a single century in 2020 but 2 months into 2021 he has his third. What a player! An absolute joy to watch. In a country where many Engl
|77.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, On the pads, flicked to fine leg for one.
|77.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Another sweep and another boundary! Gill misfields and lets this one through. Flighted and on middle, Sibley gets on his knees and sweeps this one to the deep square leg region and Gill misfields and lets this one through to the ropes.
|77.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Flighted and on middle and leg, Sibley works this with soft hands towards the deep square leg region for a couple of runs.
|77.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, The batsman, Dom SibleyÂ has just blocked that from his crease.
|77.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Flighted and on off, Root works this one to the mid off region and picks up a single. Wanted two but it was not possible to do so. He moves onto 99 now.
|76.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Outside off, Sibley works this one to the fielder present at covers.
|76.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Another solid defense offered to this one by Dom.Â
|76.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up and on off, DS comes on the front foot and defends solidly.
|76.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|76.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Too short and too wide for Sibley to not do have a go at this. Dom sends this one packing to the ropes. Shortish and outside off, slashed away to the deep point region for a boundary.
|76.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, pushed to the short cover fielder.Â
|75.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, An appeal for lbw but nothing from the umpire. Floats this one up around leg and middle, Dom gets down and looks to sweep again but misses it and gets rapped on the pads. A loud appeal but no says the umpire. Was pitching outside leg this one.
|75.6 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Tosses it up and lands it on leg, DS clips this one to square leg for one more run.
|75.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Dom defends this oneÂ solidly off the front foot.
|75.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|75.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Swept away and swept away very nicely. This also brings up the 150-run partnership between these two. Tossed up and around leg, Sibley gets down on his knees and sweeps this one fine to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|75.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Tossed up and on middle, pushed away to the leg side.
|74.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, On middle, blocked to the leg side this time.
|74.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Joe Root has just watchfully blocked this out.
|74.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR! Played it so late and the ball wins the race to the ropes again. Root moves onto 98 now. Short and around off, Root waits and waits and waits and then guides this one through the short third man region into the ropes in the deep.
|74.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flighted on middle, Root blocks coming on his front foot.
|74.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|74.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Shortish and around off, pushed to the cover region.
|73.6 : DRINKS. It has been all England so far as they have dominated proceedings since the post Lunch session. They have continued the good work and have not stopped how they are accumulating the runs at the moment. Root is well on course to reach his hundred and Sibley is also playing well. Kohli will be hoping that he can break this stand, with the new ball atleast, when it is available and he will wish that they can end the first Day strongly.
|Washington Sundar to Joe Root, On off, pushed to the mid off region for a quick run.
|73.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, FOUR! Wonderful placement. Root escorts this one to the boundary now. Into the 90s now, is Root. Floats it up and lands it on middle, Root whips this one nicely through mid-wicket and the ball wins the race to the ropes.
|73.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, On the middle pole, flatter as well, Dom goes on the back foot and whips this one through square leg for one more run. 200 up for England.
|73.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Flighted on middle, DS looks to sweep this one but he finds the leg slip fielder.Â
|73.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Shortish and on middle, he pushes it with a straight bat towards mid-wicket again.
|73.1 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|72.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR OVERTHROWS! A wayward throw and extra runs for England. Short and on off, Root punches this one to the cover region and the fielder there collects the ball. He sees Sibley out of the crease and tries to hit bullseye but he misses. There is no one backing up and the ball runs away to the deep mid-wicket ropes.Â
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up and on middle and leg, Dom tucks this one to square leg. Gets to the other end this time. Oh no! Another no ball for overstepping.
|72.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Tossed up and on leg now, Root works this one to the short fine leg region for a quick single. That came off the toe end of the bat as well.
|72.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Short and on the leg pole, flicked to the leg side again.
|72.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, On middle and leg, Root just pads this one away to the leg side.
|72.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, On off, kept out.
|72.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR! Root plays this shot so well. He moves onto 84 as well. Great control. Flighted on middle, Root switches his stance and powers this one through the backward point region and into the ropes.
|71.6 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Root goes on his back foot and whips this one through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|71.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Full and on middle, Root keeps this one out.
|71.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Flighted and around the off pole, Dom whips this one through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|71.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Sibley shows off his front foot defense, which is very solid.
|71.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Shortish and around off, Dom defends this one towards the leg side.
|71.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Flighted and on middle, eased through the mid on region for a single.
|70.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Full and tossed up and on leg, Joe tucks this one towards square leg for a quick run. 7 runs off this over.
|70.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Goes on his back foot this time around and fends it out.
|70.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR! Root has absolutely nailed that one! Flighted around off, Root gets on his knees and brings out the broom. Sweeps this one fine towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|70.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Outside off, cut away to point.
|70.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, In the air...safe! Root looks to play the sweep but it takes the top edge this time. Flighted on off, Root sweeps but the top edge takes the ball aierally towards the mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
|70.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Shortish and outside off, Root slaps this one to the point region.Â
|69.6 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Another solid front foot defense shown by Sibley this time.
|69.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Loopy and on off, Dom keeps this one out.
|69.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Blocks this one solidly off the front foot.
|69.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|69.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Quick run this time. Flighted around off, Root looks to push this one away but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads and goes to the off side for a quick run.
|69.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Flighted on off, pushed to the mid on region.
|68.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Arm ball again outside off. It is bowled slower through the air. Sibley leaves it alone.
|68.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Uppish but safe! Floated on off, Sibley drives it uppshly but it falls short of Kohli at short extra cover.
|68.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley,Â Arm ball outside off. Sibley picks it up and leaves it alone.
|68.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, Sibley comes down the track and pushes it to cover.
|68.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up outside off, Sibley taps it to point.Â
|68.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley,Â Floated around off, Sibley pushes it to Rohit Sharma at cover.Â
|67.6 : A bit of delay here as there is some issue with the sightscreen.
|Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root defends it off his front foot.
|67.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Another sweep from Root! This is played through square leg for a couple.Â
|67.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root leans forward and defends it.
|67.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root keeps it out.
|67.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, FOUR! Not the kind if welcome Washington Sundar would have wanted. A gift from Sundar as he bowls one down the leg side. Root sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|67.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root defends it off his front foot.
|66.6 : Change in bowling. Washington Sundar is back into the attack. 0/18 from his 5 overs so far.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley keeps it out.
|66.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, On the stumps, kept out.
|66.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot with a straight bat.
|66.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley,Â Floated on off, Sibley pushes it to mid on.Â
|66.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Floated on middle, Root sweeps it to square leg for a single.Â
|66.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root,Â Short on off, Root defends it off the back foot.Â
|65.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Full and coming back in. Root looks to defend but the ball comes in a little extra. It goes behind square leg off the inner half of his bat for a single.Â
|65.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â Back of a length delivery outside off, Root sways away from it.Â
|65.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fuller around off, Root defends it offÂ the front foot.
|65.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Short ball around middle, Root pulls it away from deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|65.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Yorker. Bumrah special this. Root does well to jam it out.
|65.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length ball around off, Root drives it beautifully but straight to the man at cover.Â
|64.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Comes down the track and pushes this one to the left of mid on. They want the single but seeing that the fielder has stopped this one. They opt against it.
|64.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Another beautiful boundary by Sibley. His 9th one of the game. Tossed up and on middle, Dom whips this one through the mid-wicket region and the ball runs away to the ropes.Â
|64.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Short and on off, Dom keeps this one out as well.
|64.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on middle, kept out.
|64.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|64.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, On off, tucked to mid-wicket. They think about the single but then decide not to go for it in the end.Â
|63.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Around off, Root defends it to get through the over.
|63.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah pulls his length back a bit and Root calmly defends it.
|63.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, FOUR! Glorious! Close your eyes and imagine a beautiful cover drive, that is what has Root has played. Fuller ball outside off, not a half volley by any means. Root shows great balance as he goes on his front foot. The England Test skipper then shows crispy timing and drives it through cover for a boundary. Elegant way to bring up the 100-run stand. This has been a very good stand between the England skipper and the English opener.Â
|63.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good shot but straight to the fielder. Length ball around off, Root punches it off the middle of the bat but straight to cover.Â
|63.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fuller around off, Root defends it by bending his back.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack for the first time in this session.
|63.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length ball outside off, Root leaves it alone.
|62.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Gives this air on off, Sibley carefully blocks it.
|62.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Good fielding from Pujara. On the pads, Sibley flicks it to the right of mid-wicket. Pujara there dives and saves runs for his side.Â
|62.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley blocks it.
|62.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Down the leg side. Sibley looks to turn it on the on side but misses. Pant appeals but no one else is interested.
|62.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Good leave! Flighted outside off, the ball turns in a bit. Sibley shoulders arms to it.Â
|62.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley gets on his front foot and blocks it.
|61.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Good length ball on middle, Sibley flicks it behind square on the leg side and keeps the strike.Â
|61.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Fuller around off, Sibley defends it.Â
|61.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â This one shapes away a bit. Sibley once again calmly leaves it alone.Â
|61.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Reverse swing where the ball comes in. It is outside off, Sibley is aware of his off pole and shoulders arms to it.Â
|61.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Length delivery around off, Root defends it with a straight bat.
|61.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Full on off and middle, Root flicks it to the right of deep mid-wicket for a single.
|60.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Around the pad, Sibley turns it to square leg.
|60.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up outside off, Sibley gets on his front foot and defends it.
|60.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Too short, too wide, and rightfully punished! Short and spinning away from outside off. Sibley cuts it behind point for a boundary.Â
|60.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on off and middle, Sibley pushes it to mid on.
|60.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted outside off, Sibley pushes it to cover.
|60.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Short and spinning away. Sibley punches it to cover.Â
|59.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Full on off, Root flicks it to short mid-wicket.Â
|59.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Good shot! Length ball around off, Root punches it through cover for a couple.
|59.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Lenght ball on off, Root defends it with a straight bat.
|59.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Play and a miss! Good length ball around off, Root has a poke at it. The ball though shapes away and beats the outside edge of Root's willow.
|Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, NO BALL! Another one from India. Short ball around the body, Root pulls it behind square leg for a couple.Â
|59.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Bumper outside off, Root just lets this one though to the keeper.Â
|59.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On middle, flicked to the on side for a single.
|58.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FIFTY FOR JOE ROOT! His 50th half-century and in his 100th Test game, he has put up a good show once again. The English skipper seems to have carried forward his form from the Sri Lankan series and he is looking very solid out there. He will though want to continue on. Shortish and outside off, Root slaps this one through point and even though Sundar gives it chase, he tries to stop this one but fumbles and lets the ball trickle through to the ropes.Â
|58.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Gives it air and lands it on middle and leg, Dom tucks this one to the on side for one more run.
|58.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Too short and on off, Joe pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region towards Ishant. Takes a single.
|58.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flatter and outside off, slapped to the cover region again. No run though.
|58.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Prods on the front foot and blocks.Â
|58.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Short and around off, Root punches this one to the cover region.Â
|57.6 : Who bowls from the other end? Shahbaz Nadeem, it will be.
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Defends this one solidly to the mid-wicket region. A good over to start with by Sharma.
|57.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Fuller and on middle, Root clips this one to the deep square leg region for one run.
|57.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Back of a length and on middle, clipped to the leg side.Â
|57.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, EDGED...DOES NOT CARRY AGAIN! Takes the outside edge this time. On a length and outside off, moving away from the right-hander, the ball takes the outside edge off Root's tentative poke as goes to the right of Pant and the ball bounces just before he could take it and goes into his gloves.
|57.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Length and outside off, pushed to covers.
|57.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, EDGE..DOES NOT CARRY! This one does not carry to Pant. It was an under edge though. On a good length and outside off, Root looks to push this one to the off side but the ball stays low and takes the under edge and goes to Pant on a bounce.Â
|56.6 : Right then. We are back for the third and final session of Day 1. The batters for England, Joe Root and Dom Sibley make their way out into the middle. They have played very well so far and will look to continue the same now as well. The Indian players too come out and spread out on the field. Ishant Sharma to begin proceedings with the ball for India in the final session.Â
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|Not much to talk about the Indian bowling. No no, it is not because they were bad but just because they were not able to break this partnership even when they were on top, right at the starting phase of this session. Ishant bowled really well but was not able to convert that into wickets. Ashwin and Bumrah bowled well too but they seemed tired at the end of this session. They will be hoping to come back fresh and break this stand. Will they be able to do so or will this duo continue on their mer
|Starting off the session, the duo found it hard to find the runs as the Indian bowling was on top. They kept things tight and the pressure was mounting on the batters but after one point, both of them decided to flick that switch and then they started looking to keep the runs flowing, be it boundaries, or be it singles or doubles. In that process, Sibley also reached his half-century and Root is also closing in on his fifty and with the way these two are set out there, they will be looking to st
|England's session, you would say, based on the way things have panned out in the second session of the day. They have added 73 runs to their total and have also not lost a wicket. The duo of Root and Sibley have kept going and have not looked back even once. Even though they lost 2 quick wickets at the end of the first session, they have not let that bog them down.Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley,Â Last ball of the session, and Sibley negotiates it. Floated on off and middle, Sibley gets on his front foot and dabs it onto the ground. Tea on Day 1!
|56.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Tossed up around off, Root leans forward and blocks it.
|56.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Tossed up on middle, Root defends it to the leg side.Â
|56.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted on middle, Root sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
|56.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root whips it to mid-wicket.
|56.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root defends it.
|55.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Length ball outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to it.
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, NO BALL! This one goes the other way around. Outside off on a length. Sibley does well as he keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it alone. Oh, dear! Another no ball from India. They have been poor with their discipline. Not something you usually associate with this Kohli-led side.Â
|55.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Beauty! Ishant has been brilliant today. Reverse swing on offer for him. Fuller outside off, it comes back in. Sibley looks to defend but is a bit late and luckily does not get any bat on it.Â
|55.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley,Â Full around off, Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket.
|55.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Fuller around off, Sibley gets on his front foot and defends it. No problem with the bounce this time around.
|55.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Keeps a bit low. Good length ball on off, it comes in a bit with the angle and keeps low. Sibley adjusts to the bounce in the eleventh hour and manages to get bat on ball.
|0.0 : Ishant Sharma (8-2-11-0)Â is back on.
|55.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Length ball around off, Sibley blocks it.Â
|54.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Shorter on the pads, Root dabs in onto the ground in front of short leg.
|54.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, FOUR! This time through the off side. Too short, very wide, and Root is in too good a form to miss out on it. He gets on his back foot and punches it through covers. There is a huge gap there and the England Test skipper hits it in that gap for a boundary. Back-to-back poor deliveries from Ashwin. You seldom see that.Â Is it the sign of the spinner being tired?Â
|54.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, FOUR! First poor ball from Ashwin and Root is quick to punish it. Short around off, too short and slightly wider from off pole. Root pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|54.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Another one which is short on off, Root gets on his back foot and defends it.
|54.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Shorter on off, Root defends it.
|54.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Short and spinning in around off. Sibley knocks it to mid off for a single.Â
|53.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Good running! Fuller around off, Sibley pushes it to the right of mid off and takes a quick single to keep the strike.
|53.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Angled into middle, Sibley flicks but to mid-wicket.
|53.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, On the pads, Sibley flicks it to the leg side.Â
|53.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Short ball from Bumrah! The effort ball. Sibley ducks under it.
|53.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Full on the pads, Root flicks it to the leg side for a single.Â
|53.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Appeal for LBW but turned down by the umpire. Seems like it is going down leg and hence Kohli has opted to not review it. Slower delivery on middle and leg. Root looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. There is an appeal but the umpire is not interested. Kohli, Bumrah and Pant have a chat but the latter does not seem too keen and the Indian skipper does not review it. Good call not to review it as Ball Tracker shows it to be going down leg later on.Â
|52.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, In the air but off the pad. Floated outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses. The ball hits his pad and lobs to leg slip, who takes the catch. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire.Â
|52.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley keeps it out.
|52.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flights one on off, Sibley keeps it out.
|52.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flighted on the stumps, Sibley defends it.
|52.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shorter around the pad, Sibley tucks it to the on side.Â
|52.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root sweeps it to square leg for a single.
|51.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, On the pads, Sibley defends it to the leg side.Â
|51.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Wow! This is crispy from Bumrah! A leg cutter is followed by a pacy yorker on middle. Sibley does really well to get his bat down in time.
|51.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Edged but does not carry! Leg cutter on off, Sibley looks to defend but gets an outside edge which does not carry to Rohit Sharma at first slip.
|51.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Length ball on off, Sibley defends it.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, NO BALL! On off, Sibley blocks it. It is another no ball as Bumrah has overstepped.
|51.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Length delivery angling in on middle. Root flicks it using the angle behind square on the leg side for one.
|51.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length ball on off, Root defends it.
|50.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on midddle, Sibley blocks it.
|50.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Darted around the pads, Dom SibleyÂ flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Change from both the ends now. Ravichandran AshwinÂ is back into the attack. 16-2-39-1 are his numbers so far.
|50.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on off, Sibley defends it.
|50.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley blocks it.
|50.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, FIFTY FOR SIBLEY! This has been a gritty knock from the English opener. A real impressive inningsÂ from Sibley. He has shown heart and courage today. Shorter on off, Sibley punches it through covers and gets a brace to bring up his fifty. It has been a well-composed innings from him/. He raises his bat as his teammates applaud his effort. He knows the job is not done though and he will look to convert this into a hundred.Â
|50.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley defends it off his back foot.Â
|49.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, On the pads this time, Sibley tickles this one to the fine leg region for one. Moves onto 49 with this one. Just one run away from his half-century.
|49.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Angles in a length delivery around off, Dom blocks this one out.Â
|49.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Outside off on a good length, way too outside the off pole for Dom to be to worried about having to play at this. Lets it be.
|49.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Good length and on off, Sibley pushes this one to the mid on region.
|49.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Length and around off, Sibley blocks this one out.
|49.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On a good length and on middle, clipped to the square leg region for a single.
|48.6 : Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 10-1-24-1 for him so far.
|Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, On the pads, Sibley blocks it.
|48.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, On the pads, Root flicks it in front of the crease on the leg side and gets a single.
|48.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Falls just short of leg slip! On the pads, Root flicks it behind on the leg side. There is a leg slip for this shot but unluckily for Kohli and co. it falls short of the fielder there.Â
|48.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Shorter on off, Root defends it off his back foot.
|48.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Short around leg, Root dabs it to the leg side.
|48.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Nicely bowled. Floated around off, Root defends it towards point.Â
|47.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Excellent from Sibley. Just two away now from what will be a very good and gritty fifty if he gets there. Flighted on middle, Sibley uses his wrists and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, NO BALL! Another one from Nadeem and he needs to sort these out now. Short on middle, Root flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, 1 run.
|47.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Shahbaz NadeemÂ gives this a bit of air on middle. Root defends it off the inner half of his bat.
|47.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Tossed up on middle, Root defends it.
|47.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root blocks it.Â
|47.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, FOUR! Brings up the 50-run stand. Tossed up fuller around off, Root strides forward and sweeps it in front of square for a boundary.
|47.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flighted outside off, Root shoulders arms to it. Pant likes the pace at which this is bowled as he says it in Hindi to Nadeem.
|46.6 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on off, Sibley blocks it.
|46.5 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Uppish but safe! Floated on middle, Sibley brings out an aggressive sweep. There is a shout of catch it as it goes uppishly but it well away from short leg and mid-wicket. Sibley finds the gap and gets a boundary. Moves to 44 with that.Â
|46.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley blocks it.
|46.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Good ball! Washington gives this a lot of air on middle and leg. Sibley looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. The ball goes to point off the leading edge.Â
|46.2 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Floated on middle, Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket and shouts an audible no.
|46.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Darted fuller on middle and leg. Root reverse sweeps it to backward point for a single.Â
|45.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, On the stumps, kept out.
|45.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley defends it with a straight bat.
|45.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, Sibley blocks it.
|45.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up around off, Sibley comes down the track and defends it.
|45.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on the stumps, Sibley blocks it.Â
|45.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root,Â Beautifully played! Short around off, Root punches it through point. Sundar misfields and there is a yes-no for the second and they opt against it. Good call, they will not want to risk a wicket in chasing a run.Â
|44.6 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley,Â Good take from Pant! Pitched outside leg, Sibley leaves it alone. There is some extra bounce off the surface on this one. Pant takes it well as that was not an easy take.
|44.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Swept hard but there is a man at deep backward square leg. On the pads, Root sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.Â
|44.4 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, This time Sibley flicks it with softer hands and wide of Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket for one.Â
|44.3 : Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Darted full on middle and leg. Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket.Â
|44.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Around the pads. Root glances it to fine leg and gets to the other end. Runs starting to come frequently now for this pair.Â
|44.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Shorter around off, Root tucks it to the on side.Â
|43.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley keeps it out.
|43.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Shorter on middle and leg. Sibley flicks it onto the ground. It hits Gill's pad at short leg.
|43.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up around off, Sibley goes back to defending.Â
|43.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Excellent shot! He uses his feet to perfection there. Tossed up on off and middle, Sibley puts on his dancing shoes and plays it with a straight bat through the cow corner region for a boundary. 100 up for England as well.
|43.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot.Â
|43.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up around off, Sibley strides forward and defends it.Â
|42.6 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, On the stumps, the England skipper carefully defends it.
|42.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root goes back to watchfully defending it.
|42.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root,Â FOUR! Lovely shot! Root brings out the reverse sweep and unlike Burns, he plays it with perfection. Tossed up outside off, Root picks the right length and the right ball to play the shot. He hits it behind point for a boundary.
|42.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Tossed up around off, Root leans forward and blocks it.
|42.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Flatter on middle and leg, Root defends it to the leg side.Â
|42.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Tossed up around off, Root defends it off the outer half of his bat to point.Â
|41.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on off, Sibley defends it to the right of the bowler.Â
|41.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, Sibley defends it off his front foot.Â
|41.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Deft touch! Short around off, Root dabs it towards third man. He looks for two but decides against it. Good call as it would have been very dangerous.Â
|41.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Tossed up around off, Root leans forward and defends it.Â
|41.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root defends it off the front foot.Â
|41.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Darted full on off, Root keeps it out.
|40.6 : DRINKS!Â A proper hour of Test match cricket. India kept things tight for the majority of that hour but were unable to get the wicket. Root and Sibley have battled it out in the middle. The runs had dried up but they are starting to get them now. It has been an enticing contest between bat and ball. What is in store for us in the next hour of this session?Â
|Washington Sundar to Dom Sibley, Full and floated on middle, flicked to mid-wicket. 5 runs off Sundar's first over of the game.Â
|40.5 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Loopy and on middle, Root gets low and brings out the broom. Sweeps this one to the square leg region for a single.Â
|40.4 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, On off, kept out.Â
|40.3 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|0.0 : Sundar time! Washington SundarÂ is in to the attack for the first time in this game!
|40.2 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, FOUR! Classy stroke from Root, who welcomes Sundar into the game with a boundary. Flighted and around off, Root moves away and creams this one through the cover region to find the fence.Â
|40.1 : Washington Sundar to Joe Root, Floats this one up around off, Root prods forward and keeps it out.Â
|39.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Loopy and around off, Root pushes this one to covers for a quick run.Â
|39.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Tucked to square leg with soft hands by the skipper.Â
|0.0 : Shahbaz NadeemÂ is back! 5-1-11-0, his figures so far.
|39.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, On off, pushed to covers.
|39.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Down the leg side, JR misses his flick and it bounces a tad bit more than what Pant anticipated as he spills this one.Â
|39.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Short and around off, pushed to the off side.Â
|39.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root keeps this one out.
|38.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated and on off, Dom keeps this one out nicely. 4 runs off this over, courtesy Dom.Â
|38.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|38.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Down the leg side, left alone by Dom.
|38.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.Â
|38.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Sibley releases some pressure now for the visitors. Flighted and on middle, Sibley flicks this one through the mid-wicket region and the ball runs away to the ropes.Â
|38.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flighted and on off, blocked. Kohli is heard saying 'BAHUT ACCHE ASHHH', which means 'Very good, Ash'.Â
|37.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Fuller and on off, Root clips this one to deep mid-wicket.Â
|37.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Slowish good length ball around off, Root blocks this one out towards the off side.Â
|37.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Length and on off, worked to the leg side.Â
|37.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|37.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, EDGED...SHORT! Great bowling by Ishant. Bowls a good length ball around off, nips away slightly as Root plays this one with soft hands. It takes the outside edge and goes to Rohit on the bounce at first slip. Smart work by Joe to play it with soft hands and that is why this one did not carry to the slip.Â
|37.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Good length and around off, Root is solid in his defense.Â
|36.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Comes down the track slightly and flicks this one to deep square leg again. Maiden by Ashwin.
|36.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Blocks this one solidly off the front foot.Â
|36.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Loopy and on leg, clipped to deep square leg where Sundar stops this one well.
|36.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on middle, flicked to short leg.Â
|36.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, worked to mid-wicket again.
|36.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Short and on off, Sibley works this to mid-wicket.Â
|35.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|35.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, An excited appeal for lbw but turned down by the umpire. A back of a length ball around off, it jags back in after hitting the deck and goes onto hit Root's pads as he misses his flick away. A loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Must have been high and also going down leg. Kohli and Ishant ask Pant what he thinks and he says that they probably should not take the review on this one.Â
|35.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Length and outside off, tapped to point.
|35.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Too straight and also moving into the right-hander, Root looks to flick but misses and the ball takes the pads and goes to Pant again.
|35.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, The English skipper blocks this one nicely to the Indian skipper at the short mid-wicket region.
|35.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Back of a length and outside off, Root looks to slash this one away but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the left of Pant.Â
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Back of a length and on middle, Dom clips this one to the left of the deep square leg fielder for a single. Also, called as No Ball as Ishant had overstepped.Â
|34.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On middle, blocked out.
|34.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Screams of 'catch it' but it goes through the fielders there. Flighted and on middle, Sibley comes forward and flicks this one uppishly through the square leg region for a single.
|34.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|34.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shortish and outside off, Dom camps back and looks to slash at this one but he does not connect bat with ball.
|34.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Down the leg side, left alone.Â
|34.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Ohhh...what a beauty! Ashwin comes 'round the wicket and floats this one up around the off pole, Sibley comes ahead looking to block but he misses his defensive push completely.Â
|33.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Length and outside off, nipping into the right-hander after hitting the deck as Root covers his sticks and the ball goes to Pant. A wry smile on Root's face after this one.
|33.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On the middle pole on a fuller length, slight inward movement noticed as Dibley whips this one to deep mid-wicket where Gill collects this one. Just the single.
|33.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Good length and on off, Sibley finds the Indian skipper, Kohli at short mid-wicket again.Â
|33.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Around off on a length, Sibley works this one to the gully region.
|33.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Blocks this one to the leg side, does Sibley.Â
|33.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Slightly behind the good length and around the off pole, Dom tucks this to short mid-wicket.Â
|32.6 : First bowling change of the session. Ishant Sharma replaces Jasprit Bumrah. 5-1-8-0, his numbers from his first spell.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Goes on the back foot and gets his bat across to fend this one out. The skipper does that successfully to see off this Ashwin over.
|32.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Joe Root has just watchfully blocked this out as well.Â
|32.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted and on off, Root looks for the flick away and the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes to the off side.Â
|32.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|32.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted and outside off, RootÂ is about to leave this one but decides to play it at the last minute. Misses and Pant collects.Â
|32.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Root shows off his back foot defense this time around.
|31.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Dom finds the mid-wicket fielder with his flick this time. 5 off this one.
|31.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Delightfully played by the skipper, Bumrah goes for a fuller shot and on middle, Root is able to flick this one through the mid-wicket region. By the time, Gill can run in and stop the ball, three runs are taken.
|31.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Since this is bowled closer to outside the off pole, Root defends it towards the cover region now.Â
|31.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, An exact replica of what happened on the last ball. Root finds the short mid-wicket again.
|31.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fires this one with the angle on the off stump, Root shuffles slightly and works this to short mid-wicket.Â
|31.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good running between the wickets by these two. On a good length and on middle, Root clips this one through square leg. The batters do well to come back for the double.
|30.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Loopy around off, Dom pushes this to point. 2 runs off this over.
|30.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Another solid block offered by Sibley.Â
|30.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Prods on his front foot this time to defend solidly, does Dom.Â
|30.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, clipped to the short leg fielder.Â
|30.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flighted on middle, Sibley clips this one nicely through the mid-wicket region and the batters come back for the double.
|30.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|29.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, On off, played to the mid on region.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bumrah fires in a short ball down the leg side, Root just lets it be. Pant does well to move to his left and stop this one. Called a wide first but then called as aÂ no ball as the third umpire passes on the message.
|29.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Same sort of delivery as the last ball, Root plays the same kind of stroke. Finds the man there again.
|29.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Good length and around off, Joe taps this one towards the fielder present at gully.
|29.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fires in a fuller ball on the middle pole, Root tucks this one but finds the square leg fielder.Â
|29.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Gets his bat down and blocks this one to the mid off region.Â
|29.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Bowls this one with the angle around the off pole, Root defends.Â
|28.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Loopy and around off again, Sibley tucks this one to mid-wicket.Â
|28.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On off, blocked by Dom.Â
|28.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Tossed up and around off, Root pushes this one to the cover region for a single.Â
|28.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|0.0 : Who will start the session from the other end? It will be Ravichandran Ashwin.Â
|28.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Tossed up and around off, Root again comes ahead and blocks. 'Beautiful bowling, Ashwinnnn', says Virat Kohli, to appreciate his bowler.Â
|28.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Flighted around off, Root prods forward and keeps this one out.Â
|27.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, One run to end the over. On a length and around the off pole, Joe pushes this one through point and collects a single. Retains the strike for the next over.Â
|27.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Gets his bat down and blocks this one to the leg side.Â
|27.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Length and on off, Root pushes this one to mid on.Â
|27.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Outside off on a good length, stays a touch low as well, Root leaves it.Â
|27.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Length and around off, Root taps this one towards the cover-point region. They look for the single but then do not go for it.Â
|27.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Starts off with a good length delivery just outside the off pole, Root is aware of where his sticks are as he lets this one through to the keeper.Â
|26.6 : We are back for the second session of play now. The batters for England, Joe Root and Dom Sibley make their way out into the middle now. The Indian players are in a huddle near the ropes as Virat Kohli is imparting some final words of wisdom before they look to spread out on the field. Jasprit Bumrah to operate first up to begin the second session of play. He looks ready and here he comes...
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|26.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, NOT OUT! Frantic but in the end the England Test skipper is safe. A run out here would be nothing but disastrous for England especially right before Lunch. Short on off, Root turns it to square leg and takes a single. There is a slight hesitation but they go for it. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end.The umpire takes it upstairs and replay shows it is not a direct hit but Ashwin deflected the ball onto the stumps. Anyway, Root is well insid
|26.6 : The bowling by India was not poor but they were not rewarded for their hard work with any wickets. The pitch also was not assisting the bowlers all that much and it was slightly easy for Burns and Sibley to stroke to ball around to keep the scoreboard ticking. That is until Ashwin struck and broke this opening stand and Bumrah then sent Lawrence back into the shed for a duck. India ended the first session on top and will look to continue the same in the second session. Will they be able to do so
|The openers for England, Sibley and Burns started off nicely. They were watchful and attacked the loose deliveries they did really well to fend off the early challenge and were looking set to head into the first break unscathed but a poor shot from Burns meant that his stay out in the middle came to an end. Lawrence then came out and went back quick as he was out plumb for a 5-ball duck. Then, there was a run out scare for Joe Root but he was safe and Sibley and Root have since managed to negoti
|A very intriguing session of play which hangs in the balance, you would say, as England dominated the majority of the session but towards the last half hour of the session, two quick wickets for the Indians means that this session will be shared between both these sides.Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on off, Sibley manages to keep it out. That will be the final ball of the session. Lunch on Day 1!Â
|26.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley lunges and blocks it.
|26.2 : The third umpire is called into play for this run out appeal. Have India got another one just before the Lunch break? They will certainly hope so. Replays roll in and Root's bat is grounded before the wickets are broken. The big screen reads a big 'NOT OUT'.Â
|26.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Short around off, Root blocks it.
|26.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root blocks it.Â
|26.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root,Â In the air but thankfully for Root it is in the gap. Floated on off, Root looks to play it on the leg side. There is some turn and bounce for Ashwin. It takes the edge and flies through cover in the vacant region. Two taken.Â
|25.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Bumrah targets the stumps, Lawrence defends it with a straight bat.
|25.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Root is up and running straight away! Good length ball around off, Root taps it through point and gets off the mark with a single.Â
|25.3 : Two quick wickets fall for the visitors now. The skipper, Joe Root makes his way out into the middle now.Â
|Jasprit Bumrah to Dan Lawrence, Fuller and targetting the stumps. Lawrence defends it.
|25.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dan Lawrence,Â Good length ball on off, Dan LawrenceÂ defends it with a straight bat.
|25.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dan Lawrence, Good length ball outside off from Bumrah to start his new spell. Lawrence leaves it alone.
|24.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on middle and off, Sibley watchfully blocks it.
|24.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Nadeem flights one on off. Sibley looks to defend and does so off the outer half of his bat.
|24.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, On the stumps, kept out by Sibley.
|24.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on middle and off, Sibley defends it.
|24.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, Sibley blocks it.Â
|24.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on middle, Sibley pushes it to mid on.Â
|23.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dan Lawrence, Floated on the stumps, Lawrence starts his innings with a front foot defense.Â
|23.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, OUT! CAUGHT! Ashwin gets the breakthrough and the budding, gritty opening stand has been broken. The bigger question is where has this shot come from, Rory Burns and was it even necessary in the first place? This is a Christmas gift for Ashwin from Burns which has come super early. Ashwin comes over the wicket for the southpaw and bowls a floated delivery on middle. Burns brings out the reverse sweep. The ball bounces a tad extra, kisses his glove and lob
|23.4 : Dan Lawrence is the new batter in at Number 3.Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Flighted on off, Burns blocks it.Â
|23.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Tossed up on middle, Burns blocks it.
|23.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Shorter on off, Burns defends it.
|23.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, FOUR! Wonderful shot! Brilliant use of the feet from Burns! Rory comes down the track and hits it wide of mid on against the spin for a boundary.Â
|22.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted around off, kept out.Â
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley,Â Arm ball to finish the over. It is just outside off, Sibley taps it onto the ground. Another No Ball called for overstepping.Â
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Arm ball to finish the over. It is just outside off, Sibley taps it onto the ground.Â
|Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, NO BALL! Nadeem oversteps and that is criminal if you are a spinner. Floated around off, Sibley pushes it to cover.Â
|22.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on middle, Sibley keeps it out.
|22.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Tossed up around off, Sibley defends it to point.
|22.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, Sibley leans forward and defends it.
|22.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, On middle, Sibley turns it to short square leg.
|22.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on middle and off, Sibley defends it.
|21.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, On off, kept out by RB.
|21.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Flighted on the stumps, Burns keeps it out.
|21.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, FOUR! Ashwin is not finding it as easy as he would have hoped for coming back to India. Nicely played shot from Burns! Flighted delivery around off, Burns takes a big stride forward and sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|21.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley,Floated on middle and off, Sibley taps it to cover for a single.Â
|21.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shouts of catch it but it is away from the man at leg gully. On the pads, Sibley flicks it uppishly but away from Gill at leg gully.
|21.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley,Â Tossed up on middle, Sibley plays it short mid-wicket.
|20.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Single to end the over! Nadeem floats the last ball on the pads. Sibley is happy to turn it around to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|20.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated outside off, Sibley tucks it to short mid-wicket.
|20.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley blocks it.
|20.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley,Â Flighted around off, Sibley defends it to point.Â
|20.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley pushes it to mid on.
|20.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Nadeem gives this one air around off. Sibley uses his tall frame as he leans forward and blocks it.
|19.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Tossed up on off, Burns is happy to watchfully negotiate it.Â
|19.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Flighted on off, Burns gets on his front foot and defends it.Â
|19.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Floated on the stumps, Burns defends it.
|19.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, 50 up for England. Flighted on middle, clipped to the square leg region for a couple of runs.Â
|19.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, On middle, worked to the leg side.Â
|19.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Flighted on off, Burns pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|18.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, On middle, defended back by Dom.Â
|18.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Short and around off, pushed to the cover region.Â
|18.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|18.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Outside off, left alone.Â
|18.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley,Â Well bowled! Slows it up, it is outside off, draws the batter into playing at it. Sibley pushes it to covers.
|18.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Rory Burns,Â Angled into the pads, Burns works it through square leg for one.
|17.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, worked to the leg side.Â
|17.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flighted and on leg, flicked to short leg.Â
|17.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, tucked to short leg.Â
|17.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Flatter and outside off, Burns slaps this one through the cover region and Bumrah does well to chase this one down and pull it back before the ropes. Three this time.Â
|17.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Another solid defense offered by Burns to this one.Â
|17.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Comes on the front foot and blocks.Â
|0.0 : Shahbaz Nadeem to roll his arm now.Â
|16.6 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Sibley plays this one very well. Width on offer and he pounces. This one is fractionally short and also outside off, Sibley camps back and slaps this one through the point region to fetch the boundary.Â
|16.5 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Dom SibleyÂ has just watchfully blocked this out.
|16.4 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Shorter and outside off, slapped to covers.Â
|16.3 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Dom Sibley, Flighted on off, Dom looks to block this one but the ball takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads.Â
|16.2 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Rory Burns, Short and on middle, Burns gets on his knees and sweeps this one to the deep mid-wicket region and the fielder giving it chase does well to pull it back before the ropes. Three runs.Â
|16.1 : Shahbaz Nadeem to Rory Burns, On off, blocked to mid-wicket.Â
|15.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, ShortishÂ on the stumps, Sibley knocks it to the on side.Â
|15.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley keeps it out.Â
|15.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flighted on middle, Sibley tucks it to the on side with the spin.
|15.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on the stumps, Sibley blocks it.Â
|15.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns,Â Good running and also good fielding! Floated on off, Burns comes down the track and hits it to the right of mid off. He takes off for a quick run.Â Shahbaz NadeemÂ gets to the ball and scores a direct-hit but Burns is well in.
|15.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Floated on off, Burns blocks it.
|14.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Beauty to end the over. Bumrah bowls this on a good length area around off. Sibley looks to defend but the ball shapes away and beats the outside edge of Sibley's bat.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns,Â Almost a Bumrah special. He bowls a dipping low full toss around off, Burns manages to push it to mid off for a single. NO BALL! It has been caught by the T.V. umpire. Second no ball of the day. One by Ishant and now by Bumrah.Â
|14.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Length ball on middle and off, Sibley flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|14.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns,Â On middle and off, Burns shuffles in his trademark style and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|14.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Good length delivery around off, Burns taps it to point.Â
|14.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns,Â Length ball around off, Burns tucks it to square leg. He looks for a run but Sibley is quick to turn him down.
|14.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Good length ball around off, Burns flicks it straight to the man at catching short mid-wicket.
|13.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Floated on off, Sibley blocks it.Â
|13.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on middle, Sibley flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|13.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up on the stumps, Sibley defends it.
|13.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Shorter on off, Sibley defends it off his back foot.
|13.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, FOUR! Good shot! Sibley is looking good out in the middle. Floated delivery on middle and leg, Sibley gets on his front foot and flicks it through mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma gives it a chase and puts inÂ a slide too but the ball beats him to the fence.Â
|13.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley,Â Flighted on off, Sibley flicks it to short mid-wicket with the spin.Â
|12.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Excellent running! Fullish ball on off and middle. Sibley gently pushes it to the left of mid on. The batters call for a quick run. Ishant charges to the ball and sends a wild throw at the keeper's end. Pant behind the stumps does well to stop it.Â
|12.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Nicely defended! Full outside off, Sibley gets on his front foot and blocks it.Â
|12.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Full around off, Burns looks to play it towards mid on. The ball goes off the outer half of his bat through point for a single. Nadeem does well to stop the ball.Â
|12.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Good length delivery outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to it.Â
|12.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Full on off, Burns defends it to mid off.Â
|12.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley,Â Fuller on off and middle, Sibley flicks it away from short mid-wicket for a single.
|11.6 : DRINKS! A very good hour of play for the tourists. The pair of Sibley and Burns have managed to get through the first hour of this game unscathed. India have bowled well but have not got the reward so far. They will be looking to get that right in the next hour of this session. Can Sibley and Burns see off the next hour as well?
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, EDGY SINGLE. Sibley takes one on the last ball. Flighted on off, Sibley looks to tuck this one to the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards point for one run.Â
|11.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Tossed up and on middle, DS fends this one out.Â
|11.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, clipped to the leg side.Â
|11.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Dom comes on the front foot and keeps this one out.Â
|11.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Slightly short and on leg, tucked to square leg this time.Â
|11.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flighted around off, Dom keeps this one out.Â
|10.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Rory defends this oneÂ solidly off the front foot.
|10.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Outside off, left alone.Â
|10.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley,Â Good length and on middle, clipped to the deep square leg region where Nadeem runs to his right and looks to stop this one and does so with his boot. He pushes the ball out of play and the batters take three. The umpires want to confirm this and concur with the third umpire. Replays roll in and it is seen that it is a clean save. Three runs.
|10.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Overthrows and a single. On a length and on off, Rory pushes this one to covers and looks for the single. Dom sends him back. Nadeem runs in and takes the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses as Rory puts in a dive. There is no one backing up and so the batters can take on run there.Â
|0.0 : Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah is back in action. He comes from the other end now as he replaces Ishant Sharma. 3-1-4-0, his figures from his first spell.Â
|10.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Bumrah slips this one down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses this one.Â
|10.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, EDGY. On a good length and around off, Sibley looks to defend this one but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes through the slip cordon for one run.Â
|9.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, On middle, kept out.Â
|9.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Outside off, Burns is aware of his off pole as he lets this one through.Â
|9.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Bowls this around leg, spins back in slightly as Burns comes forward and fends this one out.Â
|9.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Loopy on off, Rory comes on his front foot and blocks.Â
|9.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Comfortable couple this time. On middle, Burns goes back slightly and clips this one through square leg. Comes back for the second run as well.
|9.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Tossed up and around off, Rory keeps it out.Â
|8.6 : Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns, Bit of hesitation for the single but they get it in the end. On a length and on off, Burns tucks this one to square leg and the batters have a bit of yes-no again. But they go for it and complete it in the end. 2 off this over. A steady start by England so far.
|8.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a good length and on middle, enough for Dom to flick it through square leg for a single.Â
|8.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Bumper on middle, Dom ducks under this one well.Â
|8.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a length and around off, Dom pushes this one to the cover region again. Sibley raises his blade and yells a loud 'NO RUN, NO RUNNNN' to Rory.Â
|8.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Gets his bat down and blocks this one to the mid on region.Â
|8.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Length and around off, Sibley pushes this one to covers.Â
|7.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Flighted on middle, Burns defends this one out. 6 runs off Ashwin's first over.Â
|7.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, Flat and around off, spins back in after hitting the deck slightly, Sibley goes on his back foot and clips this one through square leg for one more run.Â
|7.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On off, tucked to the leg side yet again.Â
|7.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, On middle, flicked to the leg side.Â
|7.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Dom Sibley, FOUR! First boundary for the English Lions and SIbley is the one who supplies this one. Short and wide outside off, Sibley goes on his back foot and slaps this one through backward point to fetch a boundary.Â
|7.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rory Burns, Floated on middle, Burns prods forward looking to block this one but the ball takes the inner half of the blade and goes through square leg for a single.Â
|6.6 : First bowling change of the game.Â Spin into the attack now as Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to operate.Â
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a good length and on off, Sibley pushes this one to the left of the mid on fielder. Back-to-back maidens for the Indians.Â
|6.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Outside off, left alone this time around by Dom.
|6.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Sibley tucks this one to the short mid-wicket fielder yet again.
|6.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On middle, clipped to the fielder present at short mid-wicket.Â
|6.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a good length and outside off, DS blocks.
|6.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a length and around off, Dom pushes this one to point. There is a bit of yes-no regarding the single but nothing results of it.Â
|5.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, A dot to end and Bumrah gets a maiden. On a length and around off, Rory keeps it out.Â
|5.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Bowls a full toss around off, Burns works this one towards Gill at mid on.Â
|5.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Slightly behind that good length area, closer to off, Burns tucks this one but finds the fielder stationed at square leg.Â
|5.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Rory has just watchfully blocked this out.
|5.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Drags his length back and bowls a bumper on middle and leg, Burns sits under this one. 'BOWLING, JASSSSSI', is that the Indian players are chattering around, to show their support to Bumrah.Â
|5.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Gets his bat down and defends this one to mid-wicket.Â
|4.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, BEAUTYYY! A jaffa to end with from Sharma. A wry smile on his face after this delivery. On a good length and around off, straightens a touch after hitting the deck as Dom looks to block this one out. Misses and the ball whizzes past the outside edge to Pant.Â
|4.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Slightly closer to the off pole on a good length, but still not enough to trouble Dom who raises his willow and lets this one through to Pant.Â
|4.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Around off on a length, tucked to the leg side.Â
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Comes around slightly slower and on off, Sibley pushes this one to the cover-point region. 'No run' is the early call from Dom. Also, no ball called for overstepping.Â
|4.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a good length and around that fourth stump channel, Sibley will leave this one in his sleep. Does the same while he is awake too.Â
|4.2 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, On a good length and around the off pole, Sibley works this one towards the mid on region.Â
|4.1 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Closer to the off stump and around off, Dom offers a solid defense.Â
|3.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Does what he did on the previous delivery on this one as well. Ends the over with a dot. 3 runs off this over.Â
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, As this one is in the channel outside the off pole, Rory has no problems in letting this one go.Â
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Hops and blocks this one towards mid-wicket. 'NO RUNNNNN', says Burns, to Sibley, in regard to the single.Â
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Two this time. Length and on middle, Burns clips this one to the fine leg region and the openers for the English Lions come back for the second run as well.
|3.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, Just outside the off pole and on a fuller length, Burns has no issues in leaving this one alone.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Quick early call and good running. A length ball on off, Dom dabs this one to the point region and calls Rory for the single. Burns replies and they complete this one nicely.Â
|0.0 : Who will bowl from the other end with the new ball? No surprises here as Jasprit Bumrah shares the new ball with Ishant Sharma.
|2.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Dom is off the mark now! On a length and around off, Sibley pushes this one to the covers for a quick run.Â
|2.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Closer to the off pole on a length, Dom taps this one to point. Says a loud 'no' for the single.Â
|2.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, In that channel outside off, Sibley makes no attempt to play at this. Has not opened his account yet here, has Sibley.Â
|2.3 : Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns, Sharma bowls a good length ball on middle, Burns flicks this one through the mid-wicket region and Sundar and Ashwin give it chase. Sundar does well to pull it back before the ropes. Saves one run for his side. Three runs taken.Â
|2.2 : Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns, Bowls this one with the angle around the off pole, Burns fends this one out.Â
|2.1 : Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns, Fuller and outside off, Burns raises his blade and lets this one through to the keeper.Â
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Back of a length and around off, Dom pushes this one to the leg side. Bumrah's first over sees him concede just a single run too.
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, On a length and around off, Sibley blocks this one solidly.Â
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Similar to the last delivery, the ball hits the deck and moves inwards slightly as Dom makes another leave.Â
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Another length delivery outside off, Sibley, again, offers no shot to this one.Â
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Rory Burns, DROPPED? Looks like it. Pant have to stretch but he does not take this one. Good effort from him. On a length and on sliding down leg, Burns looks to tuck this one but is only able to manage a faint tickle as Pant dives to his right, gets his fingertips to this but is not able to hold on. One run for Rory.Â
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Good length and outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.Â
|0.6 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Good length and on the off pole, Dom plays this one towards mid on again. A tidy start by Ishant. Just the single run off this over.Â
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Makes Dom play at this one as he bowls it close to the off pole on a good length, Sibley defends this one towards the mid on region.Â
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Identical to the last delivery this time and Sibley offers the same shot as he did on the last ball. Which is basically no shot.Â
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, Comes 'round the wicket to the right-handed Sibley. Dishes a good length delivery outside the off pole, Sibley just leaves this one alone.Â
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns, First runs of the morning and England along with Burns open their account now. A good length ball on middle, Burns clips this one to the fine leg region for a single.Â
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns, Sharma starts off with a good length delivery around off, Burns gets his bat down and keeps this one out solidly.Â
|0.0 : Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin. The Indian players spread out on the field. The openers for England, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns follow them out now. They will want to provide a good platform early on. Ishant Sharma to speed in with the ball. Here he comes...
|Both sets of players along with the umpires walk out to the middle for their respective national anthems. First up it will be the tourists, England followed by India's. We are just moments away from the start of this exciting clash.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Nick Knight and Deep Dasgupta are the pitch analysts for the day. Nick Knight says that the pitch looks fresh as cricket has not been played here for a long time. Deep Dasgupta reminds us that the last time India played a Test here was in 2016 and they scored 700 runs. He though adds this does not look like a 700-run wicket. There are a few spots on the deck and every time the ball hits these areas, it could behave slightly differently. Ends by saying that it could be a two-pace
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
|Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that they would have batted first as well as the surface is a good one. Feels that it was an amazing phase as having a child is a different feeling and having the team won the series in Australia was the cherry on the top of the cake. Says that they have not thought about the WTC and that they focused on the process in Australia and it is important to focus on the present moment.Â
|The England skipper, Joe Root, starts by saying that they will bat first and try to make the most of it. States that they will try to put up a good first innings total. Adds that he loves to play cricket in India and is looking forward to a great series. Tells that they need to play their best and they are confident.
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. The men who matter, Joe Root and Virat Kohli are in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Joe Root. ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST!Â
|England, on the other hand, comes into this series, with a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka in the Test series at the Island nation. They showed that they have what it takes for them to show their dominance in sub-continent conditions but to do it against this Indian team, who have lost just one Test in the period between November 2015 and November 2019 at home, will not be a walk in the park. But with Root's form, the inclusion of Stokes and Archer and with the reliable duo of James Anderson and Stuar
|Hello, folks! We are welcoming international cricket to the Indian shores on this occasion as it is time for the sub-continent to welcome England for a pretty long tour which consists of 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. But first, they will contest in the purest form of the game as the Tests are upon us. On that note, let us give you a warm welcome to the first Test between these two giants which is being held in Chennai.
|Talking about India, they have been on fire as they went Down Under and very famously have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 with a very depleted squad. Doing something along those lines, that too with the squad that they possessed, must have given them so much confidence heading into this home tour. The return of Virat Kohli will be a massive boost to the hosts, and with the squad that they have, they will be gunning to start this Tour with a big win.