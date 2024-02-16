Twitter
Cricket

'Extraordinary milestone': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on 500 wickets in Test cricket

Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets..

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday for his remarkable achievement of reaching 500 Test wickets. Ashwin, during the third Test against England in Rajkot, became the second Indian bowler, following in the footsteps of Anil Kumble, to achieve this feat.

"Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks," the PM wrote on X.

Ashwin also achieved a remarkable feat, becoming just the third off-spinner in history to reach the 500-wicket mark. At 37 years old, he continues to trail behind the legendary Anil Kumble, who retired with an impressive 619 scalps to his name.

The momentous occasion occurred on the second day of the ongoing Test match. Ashwin needed just one more wicket to reach this milestone, and it came in the form of opener Zak Crawley. Crawley's mistimed sweep found its way into the safe hands of Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.

This achievement adds Ashwin's name to an elite list, with only two other off-spinners having surpassed the 500-wicket mark. The retired Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralidaran leads the pack with a staggering 800 wickets, followed by Australia's Nathan Lyon, who achieved this feat just last year with 517 wickets.

In the broader context, Ashwin becomes the ninth bowler overall to reach this milestone in the traditional format of the game. This remarkable accomplishment comes in his 97th Test.

Also Read| Ishan Kishan overlooks BCCI directive by missing another Ranji Trophy match, star player joins in

