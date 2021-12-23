Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly 'fight'

A huge controversy hit Indian cricket team few days ago when BCCI decided to sack Virat Kohli as the ODI captain and named Rahul Sharma as his replacement. Kohli later held a press conference and contradicted the statements made by BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly. It may be recalled that Ganguly had earlier claimed that the selectors did not ask Kohli to step down as T20 captain but Kohli countered Ganguly and said that this was never the case.

Now, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed his opinion on the matter. “This could’ve been handled in a better way. I’ve always believed that the role of a cricket board is very important. The selection committee should efficiently communicate their plans for any particular player – ‘this is our plan, we believe it is better for us. What do you think?’ – something along these lines,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

According to Afridi, it is pointless to drag this issue and Kohli and Ganguly need to have a face-to-face talk.

“If you communicate these things via media, there will be issues. Talk face-to-face, and we might have solutions. This won’t be solved if you keep dragging it. There should be no communication gap between players and PCB, or any board for that matter,” said Afridi.

Notably, Kohli would lead India in South Africa during the Test series which is set to begin at Centurion on December 26.