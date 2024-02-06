Ex-Mumbai Indians all-rounder Fabian Allen attacked, robbed at gunpoint outside team hotel

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen was attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Paarl Royals hotel in Johannesburg.

The SA20 League has entered its Playoff stage, with four out of six teams advancing to the knockouts. In the upcoming matches, Durban Super Giants will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, while Paarl Royals will take on Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator on Wednesday. However, an alarming incident has cast a shadow over the league's proceedings.

A shocking report from Cricbuzz reveals that West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen fell victim to an armed robbery outside the Paarl Royals team hotel in Johannesburg on the eve of the first Playoff game. The 28-year-old was attacked by assailants wielding a gun near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel, who forcefully took away his phone and personal belongings, including a bag.

'Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any,' a top CWI official told Cricbuzz.

Despite this unsettling development, the focus remains on the cricketing action. The Royals secured third place in the points table after winning five matches in the group stage of SA20 2023-24. As for Allen, the Caribbean star boasts an impressive record, having played 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is, scoring 200 and 267 runs, respectively. Additionally, he has contributed with the ball, taking seven wickets in ODIs and 24 wickets in T20Is.