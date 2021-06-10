ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match at Edgbaston
ENG vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 2nd Test, England vs New Zealand Dream 11 Team Player List.
England will take on New Zealand in the second and final match of the Test series | Photo: England Cricket
After the first drawn Test between England and New Zealand was marred by the Ollie Robinson controversy as the pacer was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the controversial resurfacing of his old racist and sexist tweets.
While the visiting New Zealand side will be without their skipper Kane Williamson, their head coach Gary Stead has also hinted at the rotation of the pacer bowling attack. England will also make a change as Robinson will not play international cricket pending investigation. Nevertheless, the game at Edgbaston promises to be a mouthwatering contest, since it will be the final game the visitors play before the summit clash against India.
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling
Batsmen: Devon Conway, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Henry Nicholls
All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme
Bowlers: James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Olly Stone
ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test My Dream11 Playing XI
BJ Watling, Devon Conway(vc), Rory Burns, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme(c), James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Olly Stone
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Details
The match begins at 3.30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Thursday, June 10-14. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
Squads
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Craig Overton, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Jack Leach, Haseeb Hameed, Dominic Bess
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra.