ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match at Edgbaston

After the first drawn Test between England and New Zealand was marred by the Ollie Robinson controversy as the pacer was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the controversial resurfacing of his old racist and sexist tweets.

While the visiting New Zealand side will be without their skipper Kane Williamson, their head coach Gary Stead has also hinted at the rotation of the pacer bowling attack. England will also make a change as Robinson will not play international cricket pending investigation. Nevertheless, the game at Edgbaston promises to be a mouthwatering contest, since it will be the final game the visitors play before the summit clash against India.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs New Zealand – 2nd Test in Birmingham 2021

Also read Ollie Robinson tweets row: Former England batsman Michael Carberry slams UK culture minister

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs New Zealand 1st Test

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Henry Nicholls

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Olly Stone

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test My Dream11 Playing XI

BJ Watling, Devon Conway(vc), Rory Burns, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme(c), James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Olly Stone

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Details

The match begins at 3.30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Thursday, June 10-14. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Craig Overton, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Jack Leach, Haseeb Hameed, Dominic Bess

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra.