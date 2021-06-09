ENG vs NZ: Big blow for Kiwis as THIS star player ruled out of 2nd Test; WTC final participation in doubt

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham due to an elbow injury, he sustained in the first Test match. In place of Williamson, opening batsman Tom Latham will take the captaincy in the second Test match, while batsman Will Young, who made his debut in the New Zealand summer last year, will be replacing him in the line-up.

Williamson was the second casualty as the left-arm spinning all-rounder Mitchell Santner was already ruled out of the Edgbaston game due to a cut finger. Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead also confirmed that their pace bowling line-up will also change from the first Test.

Stead also said that with the World Test Championship (WTC) final slated to be held next week, New Zealand don't want to take any risks as Williamson is very important for their chances not just as a leader but as a batsman too.

"It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” said Stead.

"He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

“The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18," Stead added.

Left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult was also available for selection after he joined the training camp on the last day of the first day in London.