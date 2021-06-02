ENG vs NZ 1st Test: Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls the first look of 'green' Lord's pitch

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer in his usual witty style reacted to the first look of the pitch for the first Test between England and New Zealand that kicked off on Wednesday at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The first look of the pitch surfaced on Twitter a few days ago before the start of the first Test.

It was difficult for many to differentiate the pitch from the ground because of the green nature and colour of the surface. Now, just a few hours before the start of the Test match, Jaffer came up with a hilarious response to the pitch.

Referring to an Indian delicacy which is green in colour and made of spinach, Jaffer wrote, "Looks like England ordered Hara bhara kebab for starters." The tweet had received around 8,800 likes in just a couple of hours.

Also read ENG vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match in London

Looks like England ordered Hara bhara kebab for starters #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Er8KkJa8GG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 2, 2021

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first against England on a hot sunny day in London. The left-handed batsman Devon Conway made his debut for the visitors while England handed caps to wicket-keeper batsman James Bracey and pacer Ollie Robinson.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner