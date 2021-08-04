ENG vs IND: Skipper Joe Root leads hosts' fightback in 2nd session, slams 50th Test half-century

England skipper Joe Root slammed his 50th half-century on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Trent Bridge to lead his side's fightback in the afternoon session. The session went along on similar lines as the first as India got an early breakthrough after the lunch break in form of Dom Sibley owing to an excellent implementation of a well-set plan.

Mohammed Shami bowled to Sibley with a short mid-wicket in place and the plan worked perfectly as he got the England opener to hit in the same area in the air and KL Rahul took a simple grab and the hosts were three down.

Jonny Bairstow joined Root in the middle and both took their time initially before getting into their groove and started playing with the field and the skipper Virat Kohli's plans.

Root achieved a couple of milestones on the way to his half-century. He overtook Alastair Cook to become England's highest run-scorer in international cricket and slammed his 50th half-century in the format.

The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership and looked on course for a big one before an inspiring decision of going upstairs for the review worked wonders for Team India again.

Mohammed Shami trapped Bairstow in front of the wickets, however, the umpire didn't give him out as the ball seemed to be going down the leg. However, a late DRS call revealed that it was hitting the leg-stump and India were able to dismiss Jonny Bairstow for 29 and get the fourth England wicket.

England ended the session on 138/4 with still almost 40 overs to go in the final session on Day 1. Shami with both wickets in the session has figures of 2/18 and has looked the best bowler on the show for the visitors.