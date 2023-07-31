Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Australia was chasing 384 to win but the team collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out.

England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday, ending the Ashes series in a 2-2 draw. The fifth and final Test was played at Kennington Oval in London. Stuart Broad picks the final wicket.

A fairytale ending for a legend of the game.



Broady, thank you EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RUC5vdKj7p — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023

READ | India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain