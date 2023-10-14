Headlines

ENG vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Check out all the details related to England vs Afghanistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Delhi

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

In the 13th match of the ODI World Cup, scheduled for October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, England (ENG) will face off against Afghanistan (AFG). England's performance in the tournament has been commendable, securing one win and enduring one loss in their two matches. In contrast, Afghanistan is yet to secure a victory, having lost both of their encounters. As of now, England occupies the fifth position on the points table, while Afghanistan is in the ninth position.

In their recent match against Bangladesh, England demonstrated their prowess. Opting to bat after winning the toss, England enjoyed a sensational start as they dismantled the Bangladeshi bowling lineup. With impressive half-centuries from Bairstow and Root, and a remarkable century from Dawid Malan, England amassed a formidable total of 364 runs. Bangladesh, in response, struggled to find their footing, losing wickets at regular intervals. Ultimately, England emerged victorious with a substantial 137-run margin.

Afghanistan's most recent contest was against India, where they won the toss and chose to bat. Although they faced early setbacks with the loss of a couple of wickets, the partnership of Shahidi and Omarzai added 101 runs to their total, hinting at a potential substantial score. However, Bumrah's bowling prowess halted their progress, restricting Afghanistan to a total of 272 runs.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma exhibited an explosive start, scoring 131 runs from just 84 balls. Supported by other team members, India clinched a resounding victory with eight wickets to spare and a remarkable 15 overs left in the game.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan  ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, October 15 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time is the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Afghanistan  ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England and Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the England and Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England and Afghanistan match online for free? 

The England and Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

PITCH REPORT

The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is quite helpful to batters. Pacers can use the double-paced nature of the pitch and trouble the batters while they look forward to making the most of the loose deliveries. Teams choose to bat after winning the toss, with the average first innings total being 228.

WEATHER REPORT 

Delhi will have clear skies on Sunday and there is no chance of any rain. The temperature will be around 34 degrees while the humidity will be around 30 degrees. The temperatures will drop down to under 30 degrees when the sun sets.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

